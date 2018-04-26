Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Safety & Discipline

Vape stick apparent cause of IUP dorm fire

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 7:51 a.m.

A vape stick apparently caused a fire on the ground floor of the Wallwork Hall dormitory on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania late Wednesday.

According to officials from the Indiana Fire Association, it received a call around 11:30 p.m. University police were the first on the scene and reported a haze of smoke. The dorm's sprinkler system doused the flames before the fire department arrived, reports said.

The 700 students in the dormitory were evacuated and no one was injured, said Michelle Fryling, IUP's executive director of communications and media relations.

“We're very grateful there were no injures,” Fryling said.

Six students were displaced by the fire and will receive transitional housing.

The fire was started in the corner of a female student bed by what appears to be a vape stick, Indiana Fire Association said in a statement on their Facebook page. Vape sticks are a type of e-cigarette and contain a battery-powered heating element that vaporizes a liquid containing nicotine.

Damage was limited to smoke and heat by the bed, as well as water damage from the sprinkler. Firefighters were back at the station by midnight. Students were back in their dorms by 1 a.m., Fryling said.

