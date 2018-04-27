Western Pa. university student leaders join national call for gun control

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Student government leaders from Western Pennsylvania universities have joined 82 college and university student government leaders from across the country in calling for stricter gun control laws.

"Confidence in a safe learning environment is foundational to our educational experience," the students wrote in the letter addressed to President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"The repugnant lack of comprehensive action in preventing the next tragedy is deeply disturbing. We call on our representatives, at both the state and national levels, to pursue practical and consequential measures to put an end to gun violence in America," the letter said.

The effort was led by students from the University of Virginia, Inside Higher Ed reports.

Max Kneis, University of Pittsburgh Student Government Board president, and Raven Brunner, Pennsylvania State University New Kensington Student Government Association president, were among those who signed on to the letter.

The letter calls for stricter background checks and bans on military-style weapons and opposes measures that would increase the number of guns on college campuses.

