Penn State frat suspended 4 years after hazing investigation

Penn State has suspended the Zeta Psi fraternity's recognition as a result of a student conduct investigation into hazing allegations.

According to a university press release, the fraternity is suspended through spring 2022, and the Zeta Psi International organization has revoked the charter of the chapter.

In mid-March, the Office of Student Conduct received a report of misconduct related to new member hazing, the release said.

“Safety is and will remain the top priority. We applaud the international organization for taking the necessary action and partnering with us,” Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said in the press release.

Zeta Psi had been put on probation by their national branch following a report of alcohol violation in January, and the fraternity was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in February.

Cameron Miller, 22, of Fairport, N.Y., was charged in April with 10 felonies after selling cocaine from inside the fraternity, located at 225 E. Foster Ave.

Penn State implemented stricter rules for Greek organizations after the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza. The new measures aim to curb dangerous drinking, hazing and sexual assault.

Last week, Pi Kappa Phi was recolonized at Penn State after a three-year suspension by the university. In March, Alpha Chi Omega sorority lost its recognition through at least spring 2021.