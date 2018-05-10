Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Safety & Discipline

Upper St. Clair School District hires alumnus Sean Bryson as its new police chief

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
The Upper St. Clair School District has tapped a former student as its next chief of police, officials announced Thursday.

Sean P. Bryson, a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School, returns to his hometown after 20 years serving with the Arlington County Police Department in Virginia.

"Sean is a great addition to our school safety and security team," Superintendent Patrick O'Toole said in a statement.

"His experience and training in law enforcement coupled with his strong ties to the Upper St. Clair community will be helpful as we continuously assess and enhance our school safety practices and procedures."

Bryson earned an administration of justice degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

He succeeds outgoing school police Chief Joe Conners, who is retiring effective June 14.

