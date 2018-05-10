Upper St. Clair School District hires alumnus Sean Bryson as its new police chief
Updated 14 hours ago
The Upper St. Clair School District has tapped a former student as its next chief of police, officials announced Thursday.
Sean P. Bryson, a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School, returns to his hometown after 20 years serving with the Arlington County Police Department in Virginia.
"Sean is a great addition to our school safety and security team," Superintendent Patrick O'Toole said in a statement.
"His experience and training in law enforcement coupled with his strong ties to the Upper St. Clair community will be helpful as we continuously assess and enhance our school safety practices and procedures."
It's a homecoming for Upper St. Clair School District's next chief of school police. The school board appointed Sean P. Bryson, an Upper St. Clair High School graduate, to the position during its meeting on Monday, May 7, 2018. https://t.co/LEkiuRXQXu— USC School District (@USCSchools) May 10, 2018
Bryson earned an administration of justice degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
He succeeds outgoing school police Chief Joe Conners, who is retiring effective June 14.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.