Technology & STEM

Rocket launch delights young engineers

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

Students from Greater Latrobe High School and Greensburg Salem High School, along with instructors and employees of Kennametal, held a model rocket launch Thursday at Youngstown Baseball Field near Latrobe. The students were part of a Young Engineers program and tasked with engineering and building model rockets to help students learn engineering skills, problem-solving and analytical thinking. The program is part of a partnership between Greater Latrobe High School and Kennametal.

Students from Greater Latrobe High School and Greensburg Salem High School, along with instructors and employees of Kennametal, watch as a model rocket is shot into the sky Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at Youngstown Baseball Field near Latrobe. The students were part of a Young Engineers program and tasked with engineering and building model rockets that help students learn engineering skills, problem solving and analytical thinking. The program is part of a partnership between Greater Latrobe High School and Kennametal. .
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe High School junior Anna Giunto gazes upward with fellow students while watching a model rocket fly into the sky Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at Youngstown Baseball Field near Latrobe. The students were part of a Young Engineers program and tasked with engineering and building model rockets that help students learn engineering skills, problem solving and analytical thinking. The program is part of a partnership between Greater Latrobe High School and Kennametal. .
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe High School junior Ryan Perry and senior Gloria Hickey line up a model rocket on the launch pad Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at Youngstown Baseball Field near Latrobe. The students, along with students from Greensburg Salem High School, were part of a Young Engineers program and tasked with engineering and building model rockets that help students learn engineering skills, problem solving and analytical thinking. The program is part of a partnership between Greater Latrobe High School and Kennametal. .
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Senior Marco Cuda from Greater Latrobe High School examines a rocket and parachute after a launch Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at Youngstown Baseball Field near Latrobe. The students, along with Greensburg Salem High School, were part of a Young Engineers program and tasked with engineering and building model rockets that help students learn engineering skills, problem solving and analytical thinking. The program is part of a partnership between Greater Latrobe High School and Kennametal. .
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
