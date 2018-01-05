Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology & STEM

Plum earns $5K grant for classroom virtual reality equipment

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Plum Senior High School.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Plum Senior High School.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Plum Borough School District has received a $5,000 grant from the Lowe's Toolbox for Education program to purchase additional virtual reality equipment and apps.

The equipment is housed at the high school media center. Integrating virtual reality into the classroom is part of a district-wide push for more STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — programs, said Stephanie Reilly, math and computer science teacher at Plum High School.

The grant will allow the school to purchase two additional virtual reality headsets, bringing the district total up to six, Reilly said. A steady stream of grant funding has helped the district purchase the equipment — the cost of one virtual reality headset system could range from $400 to $600 dollars.

Reilly said that the equipment will be used across subject areas, from computer science to history.

"It's a completely different way to learn the same content," she said, describing a virtual reality app that teaches students how a computer virus spreads. Another program takes students back to the battlefields of World War I.

"Instead of reading about it, or the teacher telling you about it, you are literally walking through a trench," Reilly said of the history program.

The district also has plans to use the equipment to host trainings on virtual reality in the classroom for other teachers in the Alle-Kiski area.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.