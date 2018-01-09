Peters Township HS student named Regeneron Science Talent Search scholar
Peters Township High School Senior Nicole Munne has been selected as one of 300 Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars from across the country.
Munne was awarded a $2,000 scholarship for her project, "Developing an In Vitro Human Liver Model for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease." Her high school will also receive a $2,000 award.
Munne was selected from 1,818 high school senior entrants nationwide. Projects were evaluated based on students' research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists. Five other Pennsylvania students were named among the 300 scholars.
Regeneron and the Society for Science and the Public, which partner on the award, will announce the top 40 finalists on Jan. 23. Those finalists will go on to compete in Washington, D.C. for top prizes.
