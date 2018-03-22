Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology & STEM

Robotics teams ready to rock after months of designing, building

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Coding programmers Bryan McShea, Michael Cao, (middle) and Dana Lynch (right) work at their computers constructing code that will be used to operate their robot Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018 at the workshop of the Franklin Regional robotics team lead mentor, Greg Vincent, while preparing for the final competition in March.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional junior Sam Dauby works underneath the light of a drill press while preparing metal parts for the Franklin Regional robotics team Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018 at their workshop in Murrysville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional High School senior Michael Rossi, (left) makes adjustments on the robot with teammate Benjamin Fabian, a junior, on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018 at the workshop of their lead mentor Greg Vincent in Murrysville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Electrical circuitry used for power distribution on robots is seen being tested on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center in Lawrenceville during a week zero scrimmage competition that tests each team's robot against the challenges of the play field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Teams and families watch from the sidelines during a match on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 for the week zero scrimmage competition at Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center in Lawrenceville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Members of Carnegie Mellon University's robotics team Girls of Steel work on making adjustments to their robot during a week zero scrimmage competition Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center in Lawrenceville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Robots driven by teams take off for the yellow cubes that act as objectives on the play field Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 during a week zero practice scrimmage at Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center in Lawrenceville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lead mentor Greg Vincent of the Franklin Regional robotics team and Franklin Regional senior Michael Rossi work in the workshop Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018 while preparing their robot for the final competitions in March.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Drivers, those who are operators of the robots during a match, of the Central Westmorland Career and Technology Center robotics team compete in a week zero scrimmage on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center in Lawrenceville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Central Westmoreland Career and Technology students Michael Singer (left), and Paytn Szymkiewicz, make last minute adjustments before their practice match, during the First Robotics Competition California University of Pennsylvania, on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The basement garage of Greg Vincent's Murrysville house used to be home to an Airstream trailer and a small light airplane. Now, the space is a workshop for FRobotics — the Franklin Regional High School robotics team.

Each of the past five winters, the team of about 20 students descends upon Vincent's home — he's the head coach, and his son was a member before graduating — for the robotics competition season. Starting in January, Vincent, the students and other volunteer coaches spend hours after school and on weekends sketching, building and programming a 120-pound robot.

“You go every day, every other day, whenever you're able to, and your goal is to improve all the time,” said Dana Lynch, a Franklin Regional sophomore and one of the team's computer programmers. “How can you make your code, how can you make the robot, better?”

This weekend, FRobotics will join more than 50 other robotics teams from nine states, as well as China and Taiwan, at the Convocation Center at California University of Pennsylvania for the Greater Pittsburgh Regional FIRST Robotics Competition, one of 83 such events taking place around the globe this spring.

Teams comprised of middle and high school students had six weeks, starting in early January, to build a robot that is able to complete tasks such as driving autonomously, picking up and stacking boxes and climbing onto platforms. Winners will move on to national championships in Detroit and Houston in late May, but all of the students have the chance to compete for other awards recognizing leadership and sportsmanship, as well as college scholarships.

“Since I've been in here for four seasons, I'm looking forward to the competition and being able to compete with the best robot we've ever had,” said Michael Cao, a senior at Franklin Regional and vice president of FRobotics in charge of leading programming operations. He plans to study computer science in college.

“I get to watch these kids go from freshmen on through to senior and build skills and develop an interest in doing this kind of stuff — fabricating, designing, debugging, all that kind of stuff,” said Vincent, a nuclear engineer by schooling and a product manager at Westinghouse Electric.Of the 3,650 teams competing in FIRST competitions around the world this spring, about 20 are from southwestern Pennsylvania. Many local teams compete under the banner of students' high schools, while other teams are organized by nonprofits or universities.

Though there seems to be more opportunities for students to engage with robotics and other technical fields than ever, students like Michael Singer, a senior at Central Westmoreland Career and Technical Center, or CWCTC, say there's something unique about FIRST. Regional competitions take on the feeling of a sporting event, complete with wild crowds, dancing mascots and announcers calling each match while instant replays are displayed on the Jumbotron, he said.

“I know what to expect, but it's still exciting every year,” said Singer, who has participated in the competitions since ninth grade with the Road Dogs, his team housed at CWCTC. Singer plans to study mechatronics at Cal U in the fall.

Teams range in size from about five to more than 30 students responsible for tasks that go beyond designing, building and programming the robot.

“We need people who are interested in art, and writing, pretty much everything,” said Michael Rossi, a Franklin Regional senior and co-vice president of FRobotics. “This is basically a full business, and we need a wide range of talents to keep it running.”

Teams generally rely on funding from sponsors, fundraising and donations — in the form of time, materials and manpower — to make the season possible.

Though Franklin Regional will help the team with the cost of entry fees this year, high school Principal Ron Suvak said that there are still some limitations.

“It is still largely privately funded because we just don't have the room to house them properly,” Suvak said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

