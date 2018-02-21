Carnegie Science Center to host National Engineers Week activities
Children and families are invited to the Carnegie Science Center Feb. 22-24 to celebrate National Engineers Week.
Young engineers will have the chance to build clay boats alongside mentors from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and make high-bounce balls with volunteers from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Other activities include coding, learning about electrical safety and circuit breakers as well as building paper bridges and piers.
On Thursday and Friday, students can also attend a "Career Cafe," where local engineers will be available to chat about their jobs.
The museum is expecting about 2,400 student and thousands of additional visitors. The busiest time for school groups is weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will also be offered to regular museum visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
