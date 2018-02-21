Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology & STEM

Carnegie Science Center to host National Engineers Week activities

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Kristen Knapp, 16, and Katarina Yurjevich, 17, both of Leechburg, put the final touches on their machine before judging at the Carnegie Science Center’s Chain Reaction Contraption Contest on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kristen Knapp, 16, and Katarina Yurjevich, 17, both of Leechburg, put the final touches on their machine before judging at the Carnegie Science Center’s Chain Reaction Contraption Contest on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Updated 8 hours ago

Children and families are invited to the Carnegie Science Center Feb. 22-24 to celebrate National Engineers Week.

Young engineers will have the chance to build clay boats alongside mentors from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and make high-bounce balls with volunteers from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Other activities include coding, learning about electrical safety and circuit breakers as well as building paper bridges and piers.

On Thursday and Friday, students can also attend a "Career Cafe," where local engineers will be available to chat about their jobs.

The museum is expecting about 2,400 student and thousands of additional visitors. The busiest time for school groups is weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will also be offered to regular museum visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me