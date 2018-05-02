Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology & STEM

Duquesne Elementary School students demonstrate virtual reality field trips

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

Egypt; Sierra Leone; Washington, D.C. ­— These are just a few of the places the students of Duquesne Elementary School can visit without ever leaving the classroom, thanks to virtual reality technology.

“It really provides students with solid visuals and understanding if you don't have access to readily visit some of these places,” science and technology teacher Samantha Utley said.

A group of fourth through sixth grade students who are members of the Duquesne Duchess Association, a girls empowerment group at the school, demonstrated the classroom technology during a visit from education advocate and philanthropist Ted Dintersmith Wednesday.

“However much progress you're making, do not take it for granted,” said Dintersmith, a former venture capitalist. “You've got to keep going and going and going and give as many kids opportunities.”

He encouraged educators to look for constructive ways to implement technology in the classroom and to avoid rote memorization.

“That's not something that's going to give a kid an edge in a world where machine intelligence does that perfectly,” he said.

