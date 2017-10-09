Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tax Dollars

Wolf announces plan to maintain funding for schools, human service providers

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 2:06 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Government entities such as schools and health and human service providers that rely on state funding could be in danger as the budget deadlock in Harrisburg drags on.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the state will start accepting proposals for a "lease-leaseback" arrangement for the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg to generate funding for payments to those institutions.

"This further action will mean we can make our complete payments to local school districts and providers of human services, treatment programs, child care and other important services that Pennsylvanians rely on," Wolf said in a statement.

The commonwealth will retain ownership and control of the property but will lease the facility to a private entity for 29 years. The 1 million square foot facility has a market value of about $200 million, according to the statement.

The private entity will simultaneously lease back the facility to the commonwealth for the same 29-year term, with annual rental payments.

In September, the state delayed more than $1.7 billion in payments because of Medicaid insurers and school districts. About $571 million of that total would have covered the state's share of pension obligations for public school teachers and employees.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

