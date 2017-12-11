Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tax Dollars

Homeowners 60 and older make up nearly half of owner-occupied housing in the state

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

About 45.5 percent of owner-occupied houses in the state have a householder or spouse who is age 60 or older and they account for about 43.8 percent of all the property taxes paid on owner-occupied homes, according to an Independent Fiscal Office estimate.

The 65 or older group accounts for 32.9 percent of houses and 31.3 percent of owner-occupied property taxes while the 70 or older group accounts for 21.9 percent of houses and 20.3 percent of owner-occupied property taxes.

The estimate is based on Census data and property tax records, the agency said.

Owner-occupied homes account for $7.7 billion of the $13.7 billion that school districts collect in property tax revenues, the agency said.

