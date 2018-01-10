Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tax Dollars

Woodland Hills considering resources to help students cope with trauma

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 9:30 p.m.
The Woodland Hills School District administrative building in June 2017.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
The Woodland Hills School District administrative building in June 2017.

Updated 19 hours ago

The Woodland Hills school board is looking for more ways to ensure students can continue learning and feel safe at school in the wake of several incidents of violence that have taken place throughout the community this school year.

"We believe it's very important to ensure the mental health services are available," said Board President Jamie Glasser, adding that the district has already made additional counselors and resources available to staff and students over recent weeks.

Superintendent Alan Johnson said that the district wants to partner with as many community organizations as possible to ensure students have access to any resources that the district does not already provide.

"We realize that we're primarily an educational institution, and we think we do a good job at that," Johnson said during the Wednesday's school board meeting. "We're not trained as counselors, we're not trained as mental health workers, we're not trained to do a lot of these things, and there are already agencies that do that."

The board will vote at next week's legislative meeting to bring additional resources and programs to schools intended to help students and staff cope with grief and trauma, as well as to support overall mental health.

Two pilot programs are among those resources. The Caring Foundation program, a peer support group for grief counseling, would be implemented at the Intermediate School. The Ask Me Hear Me program, a web-based app that offers screening and education on mental health, would be offered to students, parents and staff district wide.

The Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence, in cooperation with the Black Political Empowerment Project and several other community groups, is proposing a Youth Summit Program in which students would select topics and lead discussions on issues they believe are impacting their communities.

The district will also vote next week on a faith-based mentoring program, called Ruth's Way, which would focus on supporting female students.

All of these programs would be implemented at no cost to the district.

Woodland Hills Junior-Senior High School in Churchill was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning at the request of local and county law enforcement following the shooting of a teenager within district boundaries, on Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh. It is unknown whether the 16-year-old male, who is in critical condition, is a Woodland Hills student.

The incident Wednesday morning follows the deaths of three other Woodland Hills students this school year.

Augustus C. Gray, 14, of Braddock was fatally shot Nov. 25 in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. He was an eighth-grader at Woodland Hills. On Nov. 27, Jerame Turner, 16, of Turtle Creek, was killed. He was a high school junior. An unidentified 13-year-old was shot in the arm in the same incident.

A third student, an 11th-grader in the district, was injured in a shooting near a school bus stop at Jones and Kirkpatrick avenues in North Braddock on Dec. 1. A fourth student, 7-year-old Jo Lawrence Stewart, died at Children's Hospital Dec. 26 after being shot in Swissvale. He was a first-grader at the district's Wilkins Primary.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.