Woodland Hills considering resources to help students cope with trauma

The Woodland Hills school board is looking for more ways to ensure students can continue learning and feel safe at school in the wake of several incidents of violence that have taken place throughout the community this school year.

"We believe it's very important to ensure the mental health services are available," said Board President Jamie Glasser, adding that the district has already made additional counselors and resources available to staff and students over recent weeks.

Superintendent Alan Johnson said that the district wants to partner with as many community organizations as possible to ensure students have access to any resources that the district does not already provide.

"We realize that we're primarily an educational institution, and we think we do a good job at that," Johnson said during the Wednesday's school board meeting. "We're not trained as counselors, we're not trained as mental health workers, we're not trained to do a lot of these things, and there are already agencies that do that."

The board will vote at next week's legislative meeting to bring additional resources and programs to schools intended to help students and staff cope with grief and trauma, as well as to support overall mental health.

Two pilot programs are among those resources. The Caring Foundation program, a peer support group for grief counseling, would be implemented at the Intermediate School. The Ask Me Hear Me program, a web-based app that offers screening and education on mental health, would be offered to students, parents and staff district wide.

The Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence, in cooperation with the Black Political Empowerment Project and several other community groups, is proposing a Youth Summit Program in which students would select topics and lead discussions on issues they believe are impacting their communities.

The district will also vote next week on a faith-based mentoring program, called Ruth's Way, which would focus on supporting female students.

All of these programs would be implemented at no cost to the district.

Woodland Hills Junior-Senior High School in Churchill was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning at the request of local and county law enforcement following the shooting of a teenager within district boundaries, on Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh. It is unknown whether the 16-year-old male, who is in critical condition, is a Woodland Hills student.

The incident Wednesday morning follows the deaths of three other Woodland Hills students this school year.

Augustus C. Gray, 14, of Braddock was fatally shot Nov. 25 in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. He was an eighth-grader at Woodland Hills. On Nov. 27, Jerame Turner, 16, of Turtle Creek, was killed. He was a high school junior. An unidentified 13-year-old was shot in the arm in the same incident.

A third student, an 11th-grader in the district, was injured in a shooting near a school bus stop at Jones and Kirkpatrick avenues in North Braddock on Dec. 1. A fourth student, 7-year-old Jo Lawrence Stewart, died at Children's Hospital Dec. 26 after being shot in Swissvale. He was a first-grader at the district's Wilkins Primary.

