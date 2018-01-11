Pittsburgh Public Schools administrator placed on paid leave

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Public Schools administrator Milton Walters has been placed on paid leave, according to district Spokesperson Ebony Pugh.

No further information is available because it is a personnel matter, Pugh said.

Walters was appointed chief human resources officer by Superintendent Anthony Hamlet in October 2016.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board of directors approved Walters' appointment Oct. 19, 2016 with an annual salary of $145,743, according to board records.

Walters previously served as assistant superintendent and chief human resources officer of Youngstown City Schools in Ohio. He submitted his resignation to Youngstown City Schools in September 2016 after serving about a year. He left his post Oct. 31 and started at Pittsburgh Public Schools shortly after.

Walters also taught business courses at Montreat College in North Carolina and the University of Maryland University College and operated a consulting firm based in Silver Spring, Md.

He had applied for the role of Youngstown City School chief executive officer in 2016 following a state-takeover of the district, according to reports from the Youngstown Vindicator.

