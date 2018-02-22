Western Pennsylvania's school districts weigh building upgrades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

School district officials struggle with often controversial decisions to upgrade or close buildings, weighing a variety of factors including declining enrollment, aging structures, better efficiency and offering a more modern learning environment.

Providing modern facilities for students without overburdening taxpayers proves to be a juggling act in many districts.

The 2018-19 school year will be a time of new beginnings for some districts, including Franklin Regional and Leechburg Area, which are undertaking massive renovations, while Greater Latrobe is building an elementary school.

The U.S. Department of Education provides guidelines for districts considering renovations. That includes evaluating whether an upgrade is educationally appropriate, whether it will have an impact on surrounding neighborhoods, giving residents a chance to provide input, considering the energy efficiency of the plan and weighing the long-term impact of the renovations.

Leechburg Area

The Leechburg Area School District recently approved a controversial $7.5 million bond issue to finance renovations to its school buildings and athletic facilities. Residents were divided on whether the cost was justified with some pushing for the district with fewer than 1,000 students to instead merge with a neighboring district.

But district officials said the plans — including classroom renovations, heating and air-conditioning upgrades, roof repairs and athletic facility upgrades — couldn't be put off any longer.

“It really wasn't a luxury to do the renovation. It most definitely was a necessity,” Superintendent Tiffany Nix said.

She said the district, which has two school buildings on one campus, last did renovations in the 1990s.

Work is expected to begin in the spring, with the hope of having renovations completed before the fall school term.

Nix said building a school was never an option and that architects determined the district's buildings, despite their age, are structurally sound. District officials plan to develop a buildings and grounds plan to keep repairs on a rotating basis in the coming years.

“It'll help the district plan for replacing those things in the future,” she said.

Franklin Regional

For the Franklin Regional School District, the cost of building an intermediate elementary building and renovating Sloan Elementary to make one elementary campus made more sense than renovating multiple buildings, officials said.

All students in grades kindergarten through second will attend Sloan, with grades three through five attending the new upper elementary.

The district is in the planning and design stage of the project, estimated to cost $53 million to $58 million. It is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

“We recognized the return on investment for doing three renovations was minimal compared to the educational benefits of renovating the one school and changing grade configurations,” Superintendent Gennaro Piraino said.

Each building will include an innovation center that focuses on science, technology, research, engineering, arts and mathematics.

“As we looked at our situation, we knew modernizing our buildings would create more opportunities for all students,” Piraino said.

Officials looked at three options for addressing the district's three elementary schools and two secondary buildings, which date from the 1920s through the 1960s.

“We know that many of our mechanical and structural components are nearing the end of their life, so we need to have a really strong 10- to 15-year plan,” Piraino said.

Among factors the district is weighing are projections that enrollment, which dropped by 7 percent from 2005 to 2015, may increase by 2040, particularly in the elementary grades.

Piraino noted the estimated cost of $73 million to $100 million just to repair and maintain existing buildings isn't significantly different from that for a complete renovation or other more elaborate options.

Greater Latrobe

The Greater Latrobe School District is building a $24.8 million elementary school at the Old Athletic Field.

The two-story Latrobe Elementary School is expected to open in August for about 800 students in grades K-6. It will replace a century-old school several blocks away.

The project required care in financial planning as well as architectural design, officials said.

Enrollment at Greater Latrobe dropped by 7 percent from 2005 to 2015, according to the state Department of Education. But district officials concluded a new school would offer a better value than an estimated $23 million update of the aging building now in use.

“It's difficult to believe, but it's been over 40 years since Greater Latrobe has undertaken a new build of a school building,” Superintendent Judith Swigart said at the ground-breaking in March. The junior high was built in 1975 as an annex to the senior high in Unity.

The new school's amenities will include an area devoted to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) instruction, a sensory area for students with special needs and a Center for Student Creativity.

Allegheny Valley

The Allegheny Valley School District is renovating one of its elementary schools and preparing to close its upper elementary building.

Declining enrollment and aging buildings were factors in the district's decision to renovate Acmetonia Primary School and close Colfax Upper Elementary School.

When the new school year starts this fall, Acmetonia will house kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Greater opportunities for multi-grade and mentoring projects will now be available for these students,” said district spokeswoman Jan Zastawniak. “The project will also expand STEAM learning, technology and music education.”

Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.