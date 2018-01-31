Former PASSHE chancellor appointed to federal Dept. of Education post

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frank Brogan, the former chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, will serve as assistant secretary of postsecondary education for the federal Department of Education, according to an announcement from the department.

He will supervise higher education programs, the Office of International and Foreign Language Education and the Office of Policy, Planning and Innovation.

In addition, Brogan will continue to serve as the acting principal deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development.

He is awaiting Senate confirmation to serve as the assistant secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Brogan was the 15th lieutenant governor of Florida, and previously served as chancellor of the State University System of Florida. He also was president of Florida Atlantic University.

