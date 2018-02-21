Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tax Dollars

Woodland Hills school board accepts superintendent's resignation

Natasha Lindstrom and Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills High School on August 23, 2017.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Woodland Hills High School on August 23, 2017.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson will leave his post at the end of this school year.

“I've had seven wonderful years at Woodland Hills School District — it's been the greatest honor of my life to have been the superintendent there,” Johnson said by phone around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“But I think the school district needs a new start,” continued Johnson, “and I think by my stepping down and retiring they can do that. I wish them nothing but the best.”

Johnson confirmed his intention to retire after it was announced at a school board meeting last week.

At a meeting Wednesday night, the board unanimously voted to accept his resignation and severance package.

A copy of the severance agreement was not immediately available.

Johnson, 59, was contracted with the district through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

His retirement announcement comes less than a year after Woodland Hills High Principal Kevin Murray resigned in the wake of violent incidents between Churchill police officers assigned to the school and students.

The altercations last year culminated in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by five former students.

Murray, who became a polarizing figure last school year for his involvement in several alleged incidents of violence against students, resigned as high school principal and head football coach in August.

“Obviously, the incidents in the last roughly 16 or 17 months or so have put a real strain on a community that already has some divisions in it,” Johnson said. “We have to build a safe school, but also we need to build a culture of respect.”

Johnson said his successor's top challenges will include grappling with financial challenges, charter school competition and issues related to student equity and achievement gaps.

“Woodland Hills is in many ways still a divided community. It's a very diverse community and that's bringing in a lot of strengths, and it also brings in a lot of challenges,” Johnson said. “The ongoing challenge at Woodland Hills is always going to be, ‘How do you get all these different groups of communities and neighborhoods to all work together for the common good?'”

Natasha Lindstrom and Jamie Martines are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Lindstrom at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. Reach Martines at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

