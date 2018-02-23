Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tax Dollars

Woodland Hills superintendent to receive $140K in severance pay

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Woodland Hills High School on August 23, 2017.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Woodland Hills High School on August 23, 2017.

Woodland Hills School District Superintendent Alan Johnson will receive $140,000 in severance pay plus benefits when he leaves the district, according to an agreement posted on the district's website.

The school board unanimously voted to accept Johnson's resignation and severance package at a meeting Wednesday.

Johnson, 59, led the district for seven years. News of his intention to leave before the end of his five-year contract on June 30, 2021, surfaced last week. His resignation is effective June 30, according to the agreement.

Johnson will receive regularly scheduled compensation through the end of the school year. He will be enrolled in district health insurance plans until June 30, 2019, according to the agreement.

Johnson told the Tribune-Review that serving the district has been an honor, and he hopes to allow the district to have a “new start” by stepping down.

His decision to leave comes less than a year after Woodland Hills High School Principal Kevin Murray resigned following violent incidents between Churchill police officers assigned to the school and students.

The altercations last year culminated in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by five former students.

Murray, who became a polarizing figure last school year for his involvement in several alleged incidents of violence against students, resigned as high school principal and head football coach in August. He was awarded a severance package limited to $32,000.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

