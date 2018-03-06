Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tax Dollars

Tentative deal reached to end West Virginia teacher strike

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Thousands of teachers and school personnel demonstrate at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Monday, March 05, 2018; the eighth day of the statewide teacher's strike.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
Updated 12 hours ago

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that the nine-day teacher strike is over, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports.

Justice sent the tweet just before a legislative conference committee was scheduled to meet to resolve differences on legislation granting pay raises to teachers and service workers.

Though union leaders said they would not accept anything less than a 5 percent raise to end the strike, the state Senate up to this point had offered only a 4 percent increase.

The deal announced by Justice would give teachers a 5 percent pay raise. Additional cuts would give all state employees a 5 percent raise as well.

In West Virginia, the median salary for a secondary-school teacher in 2016 was $44,480, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More than 5,000 people on Monday entered the West Virginia Capitol, according to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. Due to safety concerns, access points were closed at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, teachers in Oklahoma could also be getting ready for a statewide teacher strike to advocate for higher pay and increased spending on public education, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Along with those in West Virginia, teachers in Mississippi ($42,925), Oklahoma ($45,245) and South Dakota ($42,668) are the lowest paid in the country, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Teachers in U.S. public elementary and secondary schools, on average, earned $58,950 in 2016-17, the center reported.

New York teachers earned the most ($79,637), followed by California ($78,711), Massachusetts ($77,804), Washington D.C. ($76,131) and Connecticut ($72,561).

Pennsylvania teachers, on average, earned $65,863 last school year.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

