Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tax Dollars

Jeannette school board hires new principal

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, June 18, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Former Jeannette High School Principal Patricia Rozycki resigned at a special meeting of the school board on May 30, 2018.
Former Jeannette High School Principal Patricia Rozycki resigned at a special meeting of the school board on May 30, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Jeannette school board voted to hire Joseph P. Baker as the junior/senior high school principal Monday.

Baker was hired at a salary of $82,000 and will replace former Principal Patricia Rozycki, who resigned at a special meeting of the board on May 30.

Baker spent eight years as as a high school chemistry teacher at Franklin Regional High School before moving into administrative positions in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, where he served as an elementary principal for four years and a secondary principal for five years. He spent the past year as a principal and education director for Adelphoi Education.

He will start on July 1.

Rozycki's resignation went into effect on June 30 and she was awarded a severance package, according to school board documents.

Superintendent Matthew Jones said it was a personnel matter and declined to comment further.

The Tribune-Review submitted a Right-to-Know request for the details of the severance package on June 7. The district has requested a 30-day extension to review the related documents and must respond no later than July 13.

Rozycki was placed on paid administrative leave on March 19.

At that time, Jones told the Tribune-Review that Rozycki was placed on leave according to district policy and that “There are no indications of any inapropriate contact with a student.”

Rozycki was principal at the high school for five years and previously taught high school English.

Rozycki was making about $90,200, according to state Department of Education data from the 2016-17 school year.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me