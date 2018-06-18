Jeannette school board hires new principal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Jeannette school board voted to hire Joseph P. Baker as the junior/senior high school principal Monday.

Baker was hired at a salary of $82,000 and will replace former Principal Patricia Rozycki, who resigned at a special meeting of the board on May 30.

Baker spent eight years as as a high school chemistry teacher at Franklin Regional High School before moving into administrative positions in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, where he served as an elementary principal for four years and a secondary principal for five years. He spent the past year as a principal and education director for Adelphoi Education.

He will start on July 1.

Rozycki's resignation went into effect on June 30 and she was awarded a severance package, according to school board documents.

Superintendent Matthew Jones said it was a personnel matter and declined to comment further.

The Tribune-Review submitted a Right-to-Know request for the details of the severance package on June 7. The district has requested a 30-day extension to review the related documents and must respond no later than July 13.

Rozycki was placed on paid administrative leave on March 19.

At that time, Jones told the Tribune-Review that Rozycki was placed on leave according to district policy and that “There are no indications of any inapropriate contact with a student.”

Rozycki was principal at the high school for five years and previously taught high school English.

Rozycki was making about $90,200, according to state Department of Education data from the 2016-17 school year.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.