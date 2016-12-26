Obamacare, Zika and EpiPens dominated health news in 2016

Nearly seven years after it became law, the Affordable Care Act — known mostly as Obamacare — continued to dominate the health care news cycle. Insurers find themselves grappling with steep losses, while lawmakers seem intent on repealing the controversial law.

Yet Obamacare wasn't the only health care topic that gave us something to talk about. In Pennsylvania, we now have legal medical marijuana — even though the role of pot in medicine continues to be debated. And we can't forget about Zika, an illness that sent shockwaves worldwide. The Tribune-Review's health team selected the biggest health and medical stories of 2017.

Obamacare faces challenges

The Affordable Care Act continued to shake up Pennsylvania's insurance market in 2016, the third year for which people could buy individual health plans on healthcare.gov. Monthly premiums increased, on average, up to 27 percent for 2016 plans, and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department approved increases of up to 55 percent for 2017 plans. Insurers Aetna and UnitedHealthcare left the Pennsylvania market, saying they couldn't make money on the plans, while Highmark, which has lost more than $800 million on the plans, stopped selling them in 27 counties. Pennsylvanians have continued to sign up for the plans: From Nov. 1 through Dec. 19, about 291,000 people in the state had signed up for a new plan or logged in to the federal site to renew or change plans, according to federal data. About 670,000 Pennsylvanians have signed up for Medicaid since it was expanded last year under the federal law. Donald Trump and a Republican-led Congress have vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which could cause more than 20 million people to lose their insurance. The lawmakers have said the federal law should be replaced but have not yet provided a detailed replacement plan.

Pa. legalizes medical marijuana

Gov. Tom Wolf made it official April 17, signing legislation legalizing medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. The complete implementation of the program was expected to take 18 to 24 months and includes setting up dispensaries, growing operations and laboratories.

Medical marijuana will be available in pills, oils, tinctures or ointments at up to 50 dispensaries. Each dispensary can have up to three locations.

The state Department of Health is regulating the program, which forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form. Dispensaries are allowed to sell equipment, such as vaping devices for liquid forms, to administer medical marijuana. Under state law, patients — after consulting with doctors — can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies that they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Furor over EpiPen prices

Cecil-based drugmaker Mylan NV faced a swarm of controversy after news emerged that it raised the price for a two-pack of its EpiPen allergy device to $608, up from about $100 in 2007. The increase for the lifesaving product became a touchstone for the anger consumers and lawmakers have expressed over the high prices some drugmakers are setting for new or needed drugs.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch testified before Congress in September that middlemen are responsible for the increases. Mylan reached a $465 million settlement in October with the Department of Justice and other government agencies after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the company overcharged the agency for EpiPens for years. In December, 20 states filed a lawsuit over generic drug prices set by Mylan and other companies. The company announced new programs to lower EpiPen costs and released a generic version of the device priced at about $300.

Zika spreads fear

The spread of mosquito-borne Zika caused worldwide panic, as health authorities linked the virus to unheard of side effects. The fear reached the Pirates, which canceled an anticipated two-day series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against the Miami Marlins.

The decision enraged officials in the hometown of Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Zika, which has hit large parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, has infected about 139 people from Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health.

Federal officials have made progress in the fight against the virus, which mainly causes mild symptoms in adults. But when a pregnant woman is infected, it is associated with an increased risk of birth defects, including microcephaly, characterized by an abnormally small head or brain.

Mental health reform advances

U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Upper St. Clair, ushered a broad set of mental health reforms through Congress, folding them into the 21st Century Cures Act that President Barack Obama signed in December. The reforms originated with an investigation into the nation's mental health system that Murphy led after the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

The legislation creates an assistant secretary for mental health and substance abuse to oversee changes that advocates say could help bring better research and treatment to millions of Americans with mental illnesses. Critics say the legislation falls short of its stated goals and doesn't do enough to fund services, such as psychiatry, that are lacking in many communities.

The bill passed with large bipartisan majorities, giving many people hope that increased focus on mental health will improve its treatment in the future.

Opioid epidemic hits home

The abuse of opioids and heroin continued to devastate Western Pennsylvania, Appalachia and the United States in 2016. In response, Gov. Tom Wolf signed five new laws to address the state's opioid addiction and abuse problem, including limits on how much can be prescribed in an emergency room or issued to children.

The bill limits the opioid quantities prescribed to emergency room patients to seven days, except in specified situations; limits the opioid quantities prescribed to minors to seven days; and requires prescribers to review the state's prescription drug monitoring database each time they prescribe opioids. Medical colleges are required to establish a safe opioid prescribing curriculum focused on pain management and alternatives to opioids.

In August, Pennsylvania launched a database on prescription drug dispensing in an effort to prevent their abuse. The most recent data available show there were 3,383 reported fatal drug overdoses in Pennsylvania in 2015 — 81 percent of which are believed to have been caused by heroin or opioid use. Many attribute the epidemic to aggressive physician efforts to control patient pain by overprescribing opioids such as oxycontin.

Boy with reattached arm plays baseball

Rehab wasn't fulfilling enough for Seth Apel, the Clarion County boy who lost his arm in an accident and had it reattached by a UPMC surgical team. He was determined to play baseball again.

On a sunny evening in May, Seth wowed a crowd when he got a hit during spring Little League season — an infield single to the shortstop — in an away game at Rimersburg Elementary School in Clarion County.

Seth lost part of his right arm Nov. 7, 2015, when he was 12. He was unloading firewood at his Knox home. His coat sleeve became entangled in a piece of tractor equipment. As it continued to rotate, the machinery tore off his arm just beneath the shoulder.

After a quick response by rescue workers, a medical helicopter flew Seth to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, where pediatric plastic surgeon Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt and a trauma team reattached the arm during a six-hour surgery. As he rehabilitated, he worked on devising a unique way to swing a baseball bat. Throughout the season, he played first and second base, catcher, outfield and shortstop. During a tournament in Erie, he was named Most Valuable Player.

UPMC shells out millions to settle mold suits

Two lawsuits stemming from the UPMC mold crisis were settled in 2016 for $1.35 million apiece. Both settlements were connected to deaths of female heart transplant patients who died at UPMC Presbyterian after contracting fungal infections.

Tracy Fischer, 47, of Erie died Oct. 1, 2014. Her family and UPMC settled in May.

Shelby Slagle, 27, of Groveport, Ohio, died June 26, 2015. Her family and UPMC settled in September.

UPMC suspended its transplant program for six days in September 2015 after identifying mold in four patients at Presby and UPMC Montefiore. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention never found a source of the mold but pointed to the ventilation system in Presby's cardiothoracic intensive care unit as a possible source of transmission.

Two additional lawsuits in connection with other patients who died are pending.

New leaders for Allegheny Health Network

North Side-based Allegheny Health Network, the region's No. 2 hospital chain, in July launched an overhaul of key leaders.

It named as CEO Cynthia Hundorfean, a former Cleaveland Clinic executive. It also placed physicians in the top jobs at flagship Allegheny General Hospital and its Monroeville facility, Forbes Hospital. The leaders are rebuilding the Highmark-owned system against formidable financial odds: The health system lost more than $34 million through September, the latest figures available for the year.

"I wish we had enough money to do what we need for all of our hospitals right away," Hundorfean told the Trib in June.

Obama announces Cancer Moonshot

At the start of the year, Obama announced a new effort to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, an initiative he called the Cancer Moonshot. Vice President Joe Biden has led the formation of a task force that produced a report outlining ways to achieve "a decade's worth of progress in five years."

The effort aims to harness advances in immunotherapy, take advantage of large sets of data and review regulatory changes that could help get new treatments to patients more quickly. The task force's report states "we as a nation are positioned to end cancer as we know it." Critics have noted that the end of cancer has been hailed by legislators and doctors before, but the disease — in its many forms — persists.