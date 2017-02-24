Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital scores high in federal agency's rankings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The hospital ratings produced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are online at: medicare.gov/hospitalcompare/search.html

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital exceeded national averages in two of seven categories rated by a federal agency and hit national averages in the other five categories, which made it one of 946 hospitals nationwide to receive a four-star rating.

“We're very proud of that,” said Dr. Carol Fox, chief medical officer for Excela Health.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services bases the ratings on a combination of patient surveys, claims data and data from other agencies. It adjusts the results based on a hospital's patient mix and other factors to produce an overall score.

The Greensburg hospital was among the 26 percent of the 3,629 hospitals covered in the report that received a four-star rating.

ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, also received a four-star rating. About 49 percent, including Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, received a three-star rating.

An ACMH spokesman couldn't be reached for comment.

ACMH ranked higher than the national average in three categories: safety of care, timeliness of care and a low rate of patients being readmitted for the same problem within 30 days of discharge.

The report gives Excela Health Westmoreland above average ratings for safety of care and patient experience.

While the data have limitations, including a time lag of six to 18 months and the possibility of one quarter's data unduly influencing the score, the report provides a standard way to rank hospitals and inform the public, said Denise Addis, Excela Health's director of value-based quality.

“It is one effective way to measure quality,” she said.

The report is one of several tools that Allegheny Health Network uses, said Dr. Sam Reynolds, the network's chief quality officer.

“We're always looking for external data to look at how we can improve,” he said.

The study ranked Allegheny Valley above-average in timeliness, or how quickly patients receive care.

It gave the hospital a below-average rating for patient experience and its use of medical imaging.

The hospital was at the national average for the other four categories.

Improving patient experience is a top goal for the hospital, Reynolds said. While no one likes to be in the hospital, “our job is to make that experience as good as possible,” he said.

Excela Health is focused on safety issues such as preventing patients from falling and developing infections or blood clots during their stay, Addis said.

The ratings for the Greensburg hospital reflect that concern, she said.

At the same time, the hospital system is looking at how it can improve in the other categories and generally keep a balanced approach to treating patients at all its hospitals, Fox said.

“It's important that we keep our eye on all of them,” she said.

In particular, the hospital system is working to reduce the number of patients who get readmitted to the hospital for the same ailment within 30 days of their discharge by improving communications with nursing facilities and other providers who handle follow-up care.

“Working with our community partners is very important,” Addis said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.