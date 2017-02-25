Excela puts emphasis on upgrades to its cardiac care program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New branding of Excela Health's cardiac care programs emphasizes upgrades the Westmoreland County hospital system made in the aftermath of allegations of improper stent procedures by hospital-affiliated doctors in 2011.

“This is a natural evolution once we took a good, hard look at our program several years ago,” said Dr. Howard Grill, medical director at Excela's new Heart and Vascular Center, which opened last year. “Travel is tough on family and patients, and there is no reason to have to travel. We now have the same quality results or better.”

Excela's cardiac program came under fire after the hospital disclosed to patients that officials suspected two of its doctors performed unnecessary stent procedures to treat coronary artery disease. Stents are metal wire-mesh struts that are positioned into an artery to keep it open after an angioplasty.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed against the hospital; most are pending.

The disclosures led hospital officials to put an enhanced emphasis on its cardiac care programs.

Grill was hired from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side to head the effort.

The program was renamed in 2012 as the Heart Center at Excela Health, and last year it added vascular services as part of its title to attract patients and surgeons, according to hospital officials.

The hospital's heart catheterization lab has been certified by national rating agencies, putting it on par with other services offered in the United States.

Last fall, Excela opened a heart failure clinic adjacent to its Greensburg hospital and an electrophysiology department to help detect rhythm abnormalities, Grill said.

“We want to improve our outcomes, so by bringing these abilities here, we are able to treat patients in an environment that is well known to them and a comfort to them,” he said.

Excela has witnessed the number of cardiac patients jump since 2014 as more residents seek care closer to home, said spokeswoman Robin Jennings.

For example, electrocardiac visits rose from more than 8,100 in 2014 to more than 10,200 last year.

Pacemaker patients more than doubled during that period, from 4,000 in 2014 to more than 8,900 in 2016. Jennings said. Excela expects to exceed those numbers in 2017.

Excela offers most cardiac services that larger Pittsburgh hospitals provide, although some specialized and rare procedures are still referred to other facilities, Grill said.

Dr. Rob Zimmerman, assistant medical director at Excela, said the heart programs have become essential services in the hospital system.

“The population in Western Pennsylvania carries a lot of risk factors for cardiac conditions,” he said.

“Our population is aging, so the prevalence of heart conditions is increasing. It is extremely important for patients to understand that everything is available locally. The numbers bear out that you can get the same quality of care here in our community as anywhere.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.