Greensburg's health care zoning district targets neighborhood rejuvenation

With the 2015 creation of a special health care zoning district, Greensburg leaders hoped to spur a transformation that would create a neighborhood of thriving shops, busy restaurants and friendly dwellings, with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital as the centerpiece.

Run-down buildings, abandoned homes and empty lots pepper the 5th and 6th Ward neighborhoods that surround the hospital, which is the city's largest employer with about 1,800 workers.

City officials have described the zoning change as the first step toward fixing that, with the long-term goal of establishing a commercial and residential hub that can complement the bustling shops of downtown Greensburg.

While much of the work has yet to begin, the city has taken early steps toward cleaning up the neighborhood, demolishing blighted homes and a long-abandoned church.

Habitat for Humanity is renovating two empty houses, and the city is working with the Westmoreland County Land Bank to rehabilitate an abandoned commercial building.

The zoning of the neighborhoods was a mix of residential, shopping, business and industrial. By rezoning, the city allowed for more flexibility, with multi-unit apartment buildings and small commercial establishments now allowed.

City Administrator Sue Trout said the project is in its early phase, but she's hopeful it will soon spur private development.

“There have been some developers sniffing around,” she said.

The rezoning requires property owners to get permission from the city's Historical and Architectural Review Board before making changes.

City officials proposed the district in 2012, then spent $120,000 establishing a strategic plan, funded mainly by grants. The planning process was wrapped up in 2015, when city council voted to adopt the zoning change.

The plan highlights West Pittsburgh and West Otterman streets as an obstacle to development. It says the busy one-way thoroughfares carry traffic through the district without encouraging commuters to stop and check out the neighborhood.

Consultants who helped the city draft the plan suggest they be converted into two-way streets to make the district more accessible, a suggestion that drew criticism from residents who doubt the feasibility.

Because of the busy streets, the district is difficult to navigate for pedestrians and bicyclists. The city studied creating a network of walking and biking paths that loop around the district and connect with the nearby Five Star Trail. Officials recently submitted the results of that study to PennDOT for approval.

Funding has been another roadblock. City leaders had hoped to use hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual Community Development Block Grant money distributed by the state and federal governments to renovate the district.

But the money can be used only to improve low-income neighborhoods, and residents of the health care district make too much money to qualify, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

As a result, Greensburg directed most of the grant money to other neighborhoods, though some could be used to demolish blighted buildings in the district. City leaders contend the census data is erroneous and that district residents' income is low enough to qualify. Officials have considered doing their own income survey in hopes of getting more accurate data that would qualify for the grant money.

However, no survey is planned in the near future, as the city has decided to spend the grant money for 2016 and 2017 elsewhere.

Implementing the planned improvements will be a gradual process — one step at a time with plenty of feedback from residents — said Steve Gifford, executive director of the Greensburg Community Development Corp.

“They want to see more families there, they want to see more businesses living there, they want blight removed and they want the hospital to be a strong institution that provides jobs for everybody,” he said.