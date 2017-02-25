Western Pennsylvania ambulance services bypass direct insurance payments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new state law enabling ambulance services to be paid directly by insurance companies got a less-than-enthusiastic reception in its first year of use.

Only about two dozen ambulance companies statewide chose to enroll in the direct payment option for 2017, the first year it was available. None are in Allegheny County or the five surrounding counties, according to the state Department of Health.

The law, passed in late 2015, did not require ambulance services to participate. Those that chose to do so had to sign up by Oct. 15, 2016 — ambulance services have to sign up every year by the same date for the following year.

Those that signed on cannot bill patients for balances left uncovered by insurance, but can collect co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles.

Those that did not sign on remained in the same situation — payments are made to the policyholder, and the ambulance service is free to follow its normal billing process.

Rich Heuser, chief of operations for Eureka Fire Rescue EMS in Tarentum, said his company did not and would never elect to take part.

“It would have been financially detrimental to us,” Heuser said. “What this basically did was it gave the insurance companies the right to negotiate the prices before you signed on. So, of course, they negotiated them down.”

That so few ambulance companies signed up for direct payments shows that it doesn't work, Heuser said.

“I don't know an ambulance service out there that can survive what these insurance companies are offering in these deals,” he said. “We want to be able to bill what we bill. They should not have a say in what they're going to pay us.”

Heather Sharar, executive director of the ambulance association, said many ambulance services may be waiting to see how the direct payment arrangement works out.

“People are kind of watching to see how it goes, what the payment rate is,” she said. “It's like anything. It's a change and people are going to gauge how it goes.”

The Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania, a trade association, negotiated the law with the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania.

Samuel Marshall, president of the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania, said his group was surprised that few ambulance services chose to participate. But he would not speculate on what that may mean.

“I have learned enough over the years to never make too much out of the first couple years of the law,” he said. “It takes time for a law to become understood and accepted. In five years, every company may be signed on.”

Marshall said insurers want ambulance companies to be paid fairly, while protecting policyholders from balance billing. Companies have to agree not to do that in exchange for being paid directly.

“We want to have robust networks,” he said. “The main advantages of joining a network is that you get paid directly.”

But Rescue 14 EMS looked at the law and decided it was better off chasing patients who get reimbursed by their insurance companies and don't pay their bills than agreeing to accept reduced payments.

“It doesn't make sense for us to accept less money and we get nothing else in return,” said Don Thoma, operations manager for Rescue 14, which serves Hempfield, Arona and Adamsburg.

Over the last three years, Rescue 14 has lost nearly $40,000 from patients who were reimbursed by their insurers, but then didn't pay their bills, Thoma said.

“The trouble is there are really no grounds for us to try to get that money back that is punishable enough for people to pay us,” he said. “We can go after them and threaten legal stuff. If you have nothing to take, we can't get the money off of you.”

Thoma said there's no reason insurers can't pay ambulance companies directly.

“They want us to join a network and accept less money,” he said. “If we accepted the lower rate from everybody, ambulance services would be closing.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.