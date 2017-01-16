New guidelines raise hypertension limits for some

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most people who are 60 or older don't need to worry about their systolic blood pressure until it reaches 150 millimeters of mercury, according to new guidelines from a doctors' group that previously recommended starting treatment at 140.

Systolic blood pressure is the first number in a blood pressure reading, usually above 100 in most people.

Those with a history of stroke or higher-than-average cardiovascular risk should start treatment at 140, according to the guidelines, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine by the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The update brings the doctors groups' recommendations closer to those of a panel assembled by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, known as the Joint National Committee, which in 2013 recommended raising the target to 150 from 140.

The change comes on the heels of a clinical trial, known as SPRINT, that attracted attention last year with its finding that aiming for blood pressures as low as 120 reduced the incidence of strokes, heart attacks, cardiovascular events and death compared to higher targets for people at elevated cardiovascular risk.

“You could say that one could be surprised because some people were thinking we'd even go lower after SPRINT,” said Dr. Molly Conroy, a University of Pittsburgh internist who participated in the trial.

The trial involved people at high cardiovascular risk who don't have diabetes. Dr. Nitin Damle, president of the American College of Physicians, said the limited study didn't warrant sweeping changes for controlling high blood pressure, which affects nearly a third of all U.S. adults.

“Our primary goal is that the patients really address the issue of high blood pressure,” Damle said.

The trial included 9,361 people over 50 who had an initial systolic blood pressure between 130 and 180 and above-average cardiovascular risk. Some aimed for a blood pressure target of 140 while others aimed for 120. Participants with a blood pressure target of 140 had a 6.8 percent chance of a cardiovascular event or death over three years. With a target of 120, their risk dropped to 5.2 percent.

The risk of serious side effects from the blood pressure medications increased from 2.5 percent to 4.7 percent, according to the study results.

At least one other group, the American Heart Association, has yet to update its own recommendations. The AHA still identifies high blood pressure as 140 or above.

Patients with high blood pressure should talk with their doctors about what target is best for them, physicians said.

“I think that there still is a role for more aggressive blood pressure treatment. And that should be from a patient discussing it with a physician,” said Dr. Benjamin Susco, an Allegheny Health Network cardiologist.

The guidelines emphasize the importance of getting accurate blood pressure measurements. Patients should test their blood pressure not just during hospital visits, where pressure readings can be higher than in other settings, but several times at home, according to the guidelines.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.