Allegheny Health to schedule same-day doctors' appointments

Allegheny Health Network will begin offering same day doctor's appointments to patients who call in the morning, the health system announced Thursday.

The service begins Jan. 23 and applies to primary or specialty care appointments. Patients who call Allegheny Health by 11 a.m. will be offered an appoinment the same day, officials said.

“Our goal is to provide patients with an exceptional experience across every touchpoint within our network. Offering same day appointments is a significant milestone, and the first of many to come, in our efforts to exceed the expectations of those we care for and further improve the health of the communities we serve, AHN President and CEO Cynthia Hundorfean said in a news release.

Prior to Allegheny Health, Hundorfean was an executive at Cleveland Clinic, which offers same day appointments, according to its website.

Allegheny Health is looking to address excessive wait time associated with medical appointments. It cited a recent survey by Merritt Hawkins that showed the average wait time to see a physician for five medical specialties in 18.5 days in 15 metropolitan areas in the United States.

Patients can schedule appointments by calling (412) 362-8677 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Same-day appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said. When patients call after 11 a.m., they will be offered either a same-day appointment if it is available, or the next available appointment.