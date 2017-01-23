Don't blame grandpa for your baldness — other factors exist

Contrary to popular belief, your mom's father's baldness (or lack thereof) isn't a reliable predictor for the fate of your own hair.

Baldness can come from a wide range of people in your family tree, experts said.

“When people come in and say no one else in their family has hair loss but I'm losing my hair, I always say it's probably your crazy aunt and uncle you never met,” said Dr. Joseph English, a practicing dermatologist and professor at the University of Pittsburgh who specializes in hair and nail disorders.

Even if hair loss has never been seen in your family before, genetic mutations can occur over the course of several generations causing it to show up seemingly out of the blue, English said.

Androgenetic alopecia — the medical term for aging-associated baldness — occurs when hair follicles become increasingly sensitive to the body's naturally-occurring testosterone with age, which causes hair to grow in thinner, lighter in color, and shorter. The increased sensitivity of these follicles is determined by genetics — but they can come from anywhere, and they might even be lurking in your family's genes unseen, English said.

“Men can get it, women can get it, almost everyone on planet Earth will have some androgenetic alopecia,” he said. “Some people are just more affected by it at a younger age.”

Dr. Ronald Maceyko, an Allegheny Health Network dermatologist who specializes in disorders of the skin, hair, nails and mucous membranes, said that when it comes to fighting off hair loss, “It's a battle against time, genetics, and hormonal influences.”

Maceyko said that contrary to what late-night infomercials may claim, there are only two medications that have been proven to effectively slow hair loss and stimulate new hair growth. One is minoxidil, a topical drug that's found in Rogaine and can be used by both men and women. The other is finasteride, or Propecia, a pill that's FDA-approved only for men. He adds that “women who have hair loss associated with a hormonal disorder can benefit from medications that suppress the levels of male-type hormones (such as oral contraceptives) or decrease their effects (such as spironolactone).”

Both Rogaine and Propecia must be used on a consistent and ongoing basis in order to continue being effective, doctors said. As soon as they're stopped, new hair growth goes away and hair loss keeps progressing.

If the idea of having to use a daily pill or cream for the rest of your life feels daunting, there are also a few surgical options, though they can be costly.

“Hair transplant surgery is the most effective and long-lasting solution to hair loss or male pattern baldness,” says Dr. Dominic Brandy, a cosmetic surgeon and founder of The Skin Center Medical Spa. “Surgical hair transplant offers natural-looking results because the patient's existing [hormone]-resistant hair or follicular units are removed and then artfully placed in the area where the hair loss has occurred.”

Brandy said other surgical techniques involve injecting platelet rich plasma and/or stem cells into the scalp, which can stimulate hair growth and help prevent further hair loss on a more permanent basis. The biggest downside to surgical options is the cost, which can top $15,000. Most insurance plans don't cover them.

Regardless of which course of treatment is pursued, all three physicians said patients achieve the best results by evaluating options as early as possible after noticing hair loss. And even if you don't mind going bald, it's a good idea to see a doctor if your hair starts falling out. Androgenetic alopecia is the most common cause of hair loss in both men and women, but other forms of alopecia require different courses of treatment, and can even sometimes indicate more serious medical conditions.

“Not all types of alopecia are created equal,” English said. “So if you think you have hair loss it's best to get evaluated by a dermatologist with expertise in hair and nails.”

Kristina Marusic is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review.