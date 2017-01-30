New clinic aims to remove barriers to immunization

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Allegheny County decided to move its immunization clinic, it did so with style — and substance.

The health department's former location, with one vaccination room, on Forbes Avenue in Oakland wasn't meeting the needs of a county with a population of more than 1.2 million. On Wednesday, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and health department director Dr. Karen Hacker opened the doors to the new clinic on First Avenue, Downtown, and its four vaccination rooms.

“We're happy to be in the new space,” said Lauren Brungo, the health department's chief nursing officer, who noted the staff actually moved in Jan. 18 to prepare for the grand opening.

The leased office on the fourth floor of the Hartley-Rose Building also features a lactation room, an option the previous location did not have. But the loft-like space also feels less like a clinic than a tech startup, with a spiral staircase in the lobby and reddish ductwork running along exposed brick walls.

The trendy look emblemizes the clinic's debut in the city's dynamic Golden Triangle, although there were logistical reasons for the move as well. Parking is more ample and Downtown is a nexus for many of the Port Authority of Allegheny County's bus routes, which a number of the department's clients utilize.

The location also offers proximity to the county's administrative offices and the hub of Western Pennsylvania's business sector, which sends to the clinic a steady stream of people seeking overseas travel vaccinations.

“Emerging diseases are something we keep an eye on,” said Kwesi Willacy, manager of the department's infectious diseases program.

There are “tremendous economic benefits to a community” when public health clinics offer vaccinations, said Dr. Mark Roberts, chair of the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

“Vaccination rates are quite correlated to poverty rates,” he said. “There's a personal benefit and a community benefit.”

And in a city such as Pittsburgh, where there are no public hospitals, public clinics become even more crucial.

Roberts said there are three primary barriers to people getting immunized: cost, access and what he called “disagreement of value,” i.e., people thinking vaccinations are dangerous or unimportant. The first two barriers are addressed by public clinics, but the rise of anti-vaccine misinformation in recent years is an ongoing battle for the entire medical profession.

“There's no good evidence for that in scientific literature,” he said. “It's incredibly frustrating.”

Pitt doctors and researchers published a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2013 studying contagious diseases in the United States over more than a century. One of their conclusions was that when disease rates drop to very low levels, often because of medical advancements, people tend to believe that vaccinating against those diseases is less important, which sets the stage for resurgent outbreaks.

The county health department maintains outreach and advertising efforts to stress the importance of individual immunization in protecting the community as a whole.

“The message over the years has reached a lot of people,” Brungo said.

What Brungo and her colleagues aim for is “herd immunity,” a term meaning enough people in a community are vaccinated against a particular illness to generally protect those who are not. For example, in a family with five people, if four of them are vaccinated, that greatly decreases the chances the fifth, unvaccinated person will get sick.

While the percentage levels for different illnesses and vaccinations vary, experts aim for 85 percent or higher to achieve herd immunity.

The 15 full-time employees and four interns at the clinic serve about 9,000 clients a year, Brungo said, with school and travel immunizations making up the bulk of their services.

“Flu (vaccinations) have really fallen off,” she said, thanks in large part to their wide availability in doctor's offices, drugstores and even workplaces.

But Willacy said the department still preaches the value of taking advantage of those shots.

“I think what people forget is that people die every year from influenza,” he said. “We're still eliminating those myths.”

After years in the “less-than-optimal space” in Oakland, the four vaccination rooms in the new office allow the staff to move clients through the immunization process more smoothly than before while also accommodating mothers with young children.

“We can take whole families in there at once now,” Brungo said. The clinic's computer system is still being set up, so billing clients' health insurance isn't yet an option, although they can take the records of their vaccinations to their insurers to be reimbursed after paying up front. Uninsured residents are still being treated as well.

The unorthodox space and new location have invigorated the staff and boosted morale, Brungo said, and that can only improve the clinic's service.

“Why shouldn't our clients, the taxpayers, get the best service they can get?” Willacy said.

Matt Neistein is a contributing writer for Trib Total Media.