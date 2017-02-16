Stay home if you're sick, doctors urge as flu cases escalate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Flu activity continues to rise across Pennsylvania as state health officials caution residents to stay home when infected or consider vaccination if they skipped a shot this season.

“Some folks who aren't feeling well may want to try and power through and go to school for that one test or go to work for that important meeting, but please stay home,” Dr. Loren Robinson, deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention at the state Department of Health, told the Tribune-Review Thursday. “The flu is very transmissible from person to person.”

Pennsylvania reported widespread flu activity, meaning there are cases in each county, for the past eight consecutive weeks with no slowdown in sight. There have been 33,271 influenza cases and 51 flu-related deaths reported to the health department so far this season.

Last week, a 10-year-old Washington County girl, Payton Pierson, died of flu-related complications. It is still not publicly known whether she had a flu shot.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the 2016-2017 flu has reached epidemic levels, with widespread activity reported in 43 states across the country.

There have been 2,878 reported influenza cases in Allegheny County and 984 in Westmoreland along with 506 in Butler County and 921 in Washington County.

“As long as the flu virus is circulating in a community, it's not too late to get vaccinated,” Secretary of Health Karen Murphy said in a statement. “The flu shot is still the best way to make sure you and your loved ones are protected. Now that we are in peak flu season, make sure you're taking steps to prevent getting sick with the virus. In addition to getting vaccinated, everyone should also practice common sense prevention methods like washing your hands often and staying home from school or work when you're sick with the flu.”

The flu kills more than 30,000 people a year on average, with the young and the old being particularly vulnerable to flu-related death.

Overall, Robinson described this as an average flu season, but said people should still take the virus seriously.

“We're seeing the big peak right now,” she said.

The Tamiflu drug shortens the duration of flu symptoms, but only when it's taken within 72 hours of infection, Robinson said.

Before this flu season, experts wondered whether more children would avoid the vaccine because nasal sprays like FluMist are no longer available.

Many children preferred the mist to the shot because it's not painful to receive, but officials have determined the spray to be ineffective.

Experts have said it's still too early to measure whether the lack of nasal sprays led to a decline in pediatric vaccinations.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.