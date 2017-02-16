Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Artificial intelligence emerges as weapon against physician burnout
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Tribune-Review
The UPMC sign atop the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 19 minutes ago

UPMC and Microsoft plan to use artificial intelligence to try to reduce physician burnout, a condition that affects about half of doctors and might be playing a role in the quality of care patients receive.

The organizations announced the partnership Thursday but have provided few specifics about how they plan to use advanced computing to tackle the growing problem of burnout. Tal Heppenstall, UPMC's treasurer, said the effort is just getting started.

“We think we can turn it around, so the computer is really an aid to the physician instead of an impediment to the treatment,” Heppenstall said.

UPMC Enterprises, the for-profit research and development arm of nonprofit UPMC, is partnering with Microsoft's research arm. It is the first health care endeavor of Microsoft's New Experiences and Technologies organization, according to Microsoft.

The organization likely will form a business to sell the product of their partnership, Heppenstall said. He said he expects more information to be available in about six months on how specifically artificial intelligence will be used in clinical settings and on the details of the business arrangement. He said he expects the partnership to tackle other problems in health care after the physician burnout project.

Data entry tasks take up time and attention that doctors should be giving patients, Heppenstall said.

“What they feel like and what they're burned out about is the fact that they're a slave to the computer, and it just shouldn't be that way,” he said.

About 54 percent of doctors reported at least one symptom of burnout in 2014, up from 46 percent in 2011, according to a 2015 study published in Mayo Clinical Proceedings. Researchers surveyed 6,880 doctors for the study.

Doctors reported being dissatisfied with electronic medical records systems in another survey from the same researchers. The survey linked electronic record use to higher burnout rates.

Clinicians need to enter numerical codes to log patients' conditions and bill for services. There are about 70,000 diagnosis codes and another 72,000 procedure codes, according to the National Center for Health Statistics website.

Burnout and depression were linked with medical errors in a 2010 study published in Annals of Surgery. Surgeons who made mistakes for which they blamed themselves reported higher levels of emotional exhaustion, feelings of depersonalization and a decreased sense of personal accomplishment, with each of those elements contributing to percentage increases in errors, according to the study.

A 2002 study of Pennsylvania hospitals found that higher patient-to-nurse ratios, which are linked with burnout and job dissatisfaction, correlated with higher chances of death.

Neither Microsoft nor UPMC would say whether they are aiming to place an artificial intelligence unit in rooms with patients and doctors. Bill Cox, head of health care strategy for Microsoft Artificial Intelligence & Research, said in an email that the company has developed language processing technology that can recognize words in conversation as well as a person can.

“As we begin our research with UPMC, we hope to apply some of these capabilities to health care,” Cox said in the email.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.