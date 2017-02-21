Highmark wants to boost mental health for the chronically ill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highmark Inc. is expanding to Butler and Westmoreland counties a program that aims to improve mental health treatment for people with chronic diseases.

Through a partnership with New York-based company Quartet Health, Highmark identifies patients with diseases like diabetes and asthma who are likely to benefit from mental health treatment and connects them with therapists, said Dr. Duke Ruktanonchai, Highmark's medical director for behavioral health.

Studies show depression and anxiety often accompany chronic diseases and can make them worse. People who are mentally ill and chronically sick are less likely to follow treatment regimens and more likely to end up in hospitals, according to an analysis on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Those treatment patterns increase costs and keep patients from being as healthy as they could be, while treating mental illness appears to improve outcomes, according to the analysis.

Highmark partnered with Quartet in June 2016 in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Fayette, Indiana and Washington counties. Preliminary data suggest the insurer's mental health spending has increased while emergency room visits have decreased, Ruktanonchai said, although Highmark declined to share any specifics. The nonprofit said thousands have received treatment through the partnership.

Quartet analyzes raw data provided by Highmark to identify patients the company believes could benefit from mental health treatment. High numbers of hospital admissions, emergency room visits and prescription medications are some of the signals, Ruktanonchai said.

Quartet contacts the patients' primary care physicians, who decide whether to suggest that a patient should seek mental health treatment. Doctors also can initiate the process. Quartet then connects the patient with a mental health provider in Highmark's networks.

Without Quartet, patients sometimes fall through the cracks even if a doctor recommends mental health treatment, Ruktanonchai said.

“Quartet is going to pick up these people and try to get them to the right place, instead of the old way which was ‘call this number and hope for the best,'” he said.

The focus is on therapy over prescription medications, he said.

Expanding to Butler and Westmoreland counties required pitching the partnership to doctors and mental health providers in those areas and training staff, he said. The partnership expanded in January.

The link between chronic medical conditions and mental illness is not well understood, he said, adding that Highmark hopes to learn more as more data comes in. The theory is that people with a mental illness such as depression are less likely to take adequate care of themselves, and things like eating and sleeping poorly lead to worse medical conditions.