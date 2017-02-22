Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Study: MRI scans safe for some patients with heart devices
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
File photo - Dr. Robert Biederman with MRI images of a patients' carotid artery showing plaque blockages at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side on Friday, November 7, 2008.

Updated 5 minutes ago

A group of cardiologists has shown it can safely use MRI machines on patients with pacemakers and defibrillators using a process known as MagnaSafe, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The magnetic scanning devices have long been associated with an increased risk of death and complications for patients with the heart devices, but doctors from 19 medical centers around the country safely performed the scans on 1,000 pacemaker patients and 500 with implanted defibrillators, according to the study.

“We can do this safely using a careful procedure and careful practice in an experienced center,” said Dr. Robert Biederman, director of cardiovascular MRI at Allegheny General Hospital and a study co-author.

The procedure involves manipulating the heart devices and MRI machine to safely scan patients, Biederman said. He said he has been helping develop the process for about 15 years.

No serious adverse events were reported in the study, which ran from April 2009 through April 14. The study excluded scans in the immediate vicinity of the heart.

Studies have shown that 75 percent of people with pacemakers need or could benefit from an MRI, Biederman said. Doctors implant the devices when patients' heart rates can no longer support their level of exertion. Implanted defibrillators help steady uneven hearts.

“Just the fact that you're old enough generally to have a pacemaker means you're subject to the risk generally to have a lot of other things that require the use of an MRI,” Biederman said.

Specialized MRIs have been developed to scan patients with the heart devices, but not every hospital has them, according to the study.

Biederman plans to soon publish separate evidence that MRIs are effective in addition to being safe. That result is not a surprise, he said, but helps demonstrate the value of the procedure.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.

