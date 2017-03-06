Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

UPMC docs support proposed vaping ban
Theresa Clift | Monday, March 6, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Stanley M. Marks, M.D., chairman of the UPMC CancerCenter, speaks about the harmful effects of E-cigarettes at UPMC CancerCenter Pavilion in Shadyside on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Stanley M. Marks, M.D., chairman of the UPMC CancerCenter, speaks about the harmful effects of E-cigarettes at UPMC CancerCenter Pavilion in Shadyside on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Brian A. Primacy, M.D., Ph.D., assistant vice chancellor for the research on health and society at the University of Pittsburgh, speaks about the harmful effects of E-cigarettes at UPMC CancerCenter Pavilion in Shadyside on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Brian A. Primacy, M.D., Ph.D., assistant vice chancellor for the research on health and society at the University of Pittsburgh, speaks about the harmful effects of E-cigarettes at UPMC CancerCenter Pavilion in Shadyside on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael J. Lynch, M.D., Medical Director of the Pittsburgh Poison Center, speaks about the harmful effects of E-cigarettes at UPMC CancerCenter Pavilion in Shadyside on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael J. Lynch, M.D., Medical Director of the Pittsburgh Poison Center, speaks about the harmful effects of E-cigarettes at UPMC CancerCenter Pavilion in Shadyside on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Three UPMC doctors are urging Allegheny County Council members to approve the controversial ban on vaping in indoor public places.

Though an extensive amount of research has not yet been completed on the secondhand effects of inhaling the vapor, enough evidence exists to justify banning e-cigarettes everywhere regular cigarettes are banned, the doctors said.

"It's very appropriate to think of an e-cigarette as a cigarette for purposes of regulation," Dr. Michael J. Lynch, medical director of the Pittsburgh Poison Center and a UPMC physician, said during a news conference Monday. "We know that those exposed to secondhand vapor have similar levels of nicotine in their blood as people exposed to secondhand cigarettes."

The legislation, which is expected to be voted upon during council's meeting Tuesday, would ban e-cigarettes in indoor workplaces, schools, restaurants, health care-related properties, theaters, sports facilities and transit stations.

Vapers use battery-operated devices that heat liquids containing varying amounts of nicotine that is inhaled, then exhaled as vapor.

Inhaling the vapor secondhand could be as dangerous as cigarettes, in some cases, and is dangerous at any level, said Dr. Brian A. Primack, assistant vice chancellor for research on health and society at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I'm convinced that the aerosol that comes out has a lot of the same chemicals, and there have been studies that find those chemicals in the blood of people, so secondhand exposure is real," Primack said.

Vapor, which the doctors prefer to call "aerosol," contains fewer ingredients than cigarette smoke but often still contains nicotine, tar, heavy metals and the carcinogen formaldehyde, Primack said.

Many vape shop owners and advocates like Bill Godshall, executive director of Smokefree Pennsylvania, for months have been urging council to reject the ordinance, saying the vapor is harmless when inhaled secondhand and is more effective at helping smokers quit compared to other methods such as a nicotine patch or chewing gum.

Primack disagreed, saying vaping does not help the majority of smokers quit.

The Annals of Internal Medicine published a study last month that shows e-cigarettes, like other nicotine replacements, are safer than regular cigarettes and can be used to help smokers quit.

The negative health effects on adolescents is one of the main arguments used in favor of the ban.

The Surgeon General published a report last year that found e-cigarettes, which are the most commonly used tobacco product among teens, are a public health concern for teens and pregnant women.

A UPMC study found nonsmokers who started smoking e-cigarettes are four times as likely as those who didn't to start smoking traditional cigarettes within the next year, said Dr. Stanley Marks, chairman of the UPMC CancerCenter.

Six Democrats on Allegheny County Council told the Tribune-Review last week they plan to vote in favor of the ban. Five Republicans said they will vote against it. One member plans to recuse himself.

That leaves three on the 15-member council, all Democrats, who have not said how they will vote.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Allegheny County Courthouse's Gold Room, 436 Grant St., in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

Related Content
Allegheny County Council sets vote on proposed vaping ban
A controversial vaping ban is set to be decided Tuesday when it comes to a vote before Allegheny County Council. Six council members said they will ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.