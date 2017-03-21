Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

FDA warns of risks for patients with dissolvable stents
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side

Updated 10 minutes ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a letter warning about potential heart risks for people with a type of dissolvable stent that Allegheny General Hospital has implanted in patients.

The FDA letter, addressed to cardiologists, warns that the rate of heart attacks and other major cardiac events stands at 11 percent after two years for patients with the dissolving stents, versus a rate of 7.9 percent for patients with more traditional metallic stents.

AGH has recorded no adverse events in patients who have received the devices, Dr. David Lasorda, director of interventional cardiology at the hospital, said in an email. Allegheny Health Network announced in 2013 that AGH was participating in the ABSORB III trial, testing a device made by Illinois-based health care company Abbott Vascular Inc. Like traditional stents, the device is used to open blocked arteries, restoring blood flow to the heart. The so-called Absorb device dissolves slowly once the artery can stay open on its own.

AGH enrolled 10 patients in the trial, putting the dissolving stent in about five of them, according to Lasorda.

The FDA approved the device in July 2016 but required Abbott to follow patients for five years. The FDA letter states that adverse outcomes are more common in small heart vessels and that doctors can reduce adverse events by putting the devices in the right-sized vessels.

An Abbott news release said that when the devices were implanted in the right-sized vessels, adverse events were reported for only 9.4 percent of patients with the dissolving stents and 7 percent for the metallic stents.

Lasorda said AGH follows the trial's instructions for targeting the appropriate vessels.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.