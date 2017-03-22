Pittsburgh hospitals using dissolvable stents report no problems

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

None of the approximately 18 patients who received dissolving stents at UPMC and Allegheny General Hospital reported the kind of major heart problems that the Food and Drug Administration warned about in a recent letter, according to the hospital systems.

The FDA published a letter to cardiologists over the weekend warning the rate of heart attacks and other major cardiac events stands at 11 percent after two years for patients with the dissolving stents, versus a rate of 7.9 percent for patients with more traditional metallic stents.

Like traditional stents, the device is used to open blocked arteries, restoring blood flow to the heart. The so-called Absorb device, made by Illinois-based company Abbott Vascular Inc., dissolves slowly once the artery can stay open on its own.

UPMC enrolled seven patients in the ABSORB III clinical trial comparing the two stents and enrolled 14 more in a follow-up trial known as ABSORB IV, Dr. Catalin Toma, director for interventional cardiology research at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, wrote in an email. Thirteen patients in all received the dissolving stents, and none reported adverse events, according to Toma.

After the FDA approved the device in July 2016, UPMC placed 74 more dissolving stents in patients, reporting no adverse events in any of them, according to Toma.

“As a leading academic medical center, our focus is always to find the appropriate treatment option for each individual patient based on his or her specific conditions,” Toma wrote.

AGH enrolled 10 patients in the ABSORB III trial, putting the dissolving stent in about five of them, Dr. David Lasorda, director of interventional cardiology at the hospital, wrote in an email.

The FDA required Abbott to follow patients for five years after approval. The FDA letter states that adverse outcomes are more common in small heart vessels and that doctors can reduce adverse events by putting the devices in the right-sized vessels.

An Abbott news release said that when the devices were implanted in the right-sized vessels, adverse events were reported for only 9.4 percent of patients with the dissolving stents and 7 percent for the metallic stents.

Lasorda said AGH follows the trial's instructions for targeting the appropriate vessels.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.