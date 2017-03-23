Expect fewer health care services under GOP proposal, state Democrats say

Pennsylvania Democrats said Thursday in Pittsburgh that a Republican health care proposal would dramatically reduce federal health care funding in the state, leaving lawmakers to allocate remaining dollars among groups of vulnerable people.

Elected officials and members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration spoke at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC hours before it was announced that a planned vote on the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives would be delayed.

“We're already facing tough decisions with respect to our own budget operations and the like,” said state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny. “So when we end up getting to a place where we have to look at services, at reducing services, what we don't want to have happen is pitting our children against our seniors, for example — that's one of the things that we cannot allow to happen, and that's what will happen if (Republicans) go down that path.”

The bill, known as the American Health Care Act, would repeal parts of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. The Republican proposal would scale back and restructure state Medicaid programs and distribute federal subsidies based on age instead of income for people who buy individual insurance plans on the federal marketplace at healthcare.gov. The bill would eliminate fines for people without insurance and eliminate many of the taxes included in the federal law.

The federal Congressional Budget Office has estimated the bill would increase the number of people without insurance nationwide by about 24 million by 2026. The CBO estimated the bill would reduce the federal deficit by about $150 billion during the same time.

About 700,000 Pennsylvanians have enrolled in Pennsylvania's expanded Medicaid program, and about 426,000 have signed up for insurance on the federal marketplace.

The Republican bill would reduce federal funding for the state's Medicaid program by about $3 billion per year starting in 2020, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Ted Dallas said Thursday. The expansion allowed individuals making up to about $16,000 per year to sign up.

Wolf fully expanded the program when he took office two years ago, replacing a more conservative expansion that his predecessor, Republican Tom Corbett, put in place. Before expanding the program, Wolf promoted it as a way to bring in an additional $2 billion per year in federal money.

If the Republican bill passes, families with annual incomes of less than about $50,000 would be worse off due to subsidy changes, while those who make more than that would benefit from the tax breaks, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Policy Center. A family with an income less than $10,000 would be $1,420 worse off, while a family making $200,000 would be $5,640 better off, according to the analysis.

“That would shift the burden of cost to consumers when they need care,” Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller said. “Basing tax credits on age while shifting costs from premiums to out-of-pocket spending will only help the healthy and the wealthy while leaving low- and middle-income Americans and those with significant health needs vulnerable.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and state Rep. Dan Frankel of Squirrel Hill — all Democrats — said they expect the Republican efforts to change health care to propel stronger grassroots efforts among their party to field more candidates in upcoming elections.

Meg Taylor, 64, who lives in Pittsburgh's East End, said Thursday that she was able to move back to the city after three decades living in Canada because of the ACA. She is self-employed in the publishing industry and is taking care of her 94-year-old mother.

She said she fears health insurance will become unaffordable if the Republican bill passes.

Casey Dye, 41, of Monroeville, said she and her husband have individual plans through the ACA despite her husband recently losing his job. Her daughter, Chessie, 8, is covered by Medicaid. Without the coverage, Dye fears the family would not be able to afford the $2,400-a-month cost of treating her daughter's severe speech and language delay.

“I want her to grow up and be able to contribute to our society and give back, and if we take these services away, she's not going to be able to do that,” Dye said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.