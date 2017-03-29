UPMC Jameson president to retire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The president of the UPMC Jameson in New Castle announced Wednesday that he will retire this summer.

The retirement of Doug Danko comes about 11 months after the formation of UPMC Jameson, created when UPMC and then Jameson Health System merged in May 2016.

Don Owrey, president at UPMC Horizon since 2009, will take over as president of both UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon on July 1, according to a press release.

It's been 11 months since Jameson became UPMC Jameson,” Danko said in a statement. “Don and I have worked closely with our teams to develop a regional model to improve health care delivery in our communities. I'm confident Don will continue to build upon this exciting momentum extending the reach of UPMC's innovations and expertise into Lawrence and Mercer counties.”

Danko began his career at Jameson as a respiratory therapist, and advanced to become vice president of professional services, chief operations officer, and president in 2008.

“Doug Danko created a legacy to advance local health care delivery,” said Leslie Davis, UPMC senior vice president, and executive vice president and chief operating officer, UPMC Health Services Division. “His perseverance made a powerful impact, and Don Owrey is well-positioned to build upon the exciting progress unfolding at UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson.”

Owrey joined UPMC Horizon in June 2008 as vice president of clinical support services, and became president in 2009. As president, he has overseen the continued expansion of services at Horizon's Greenville and Shenango Valley campuses.

Prior to joining Horizon, Owrey worked as executive director for Children's Community Pediatrics, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC of Pittsburgh, and has worked at UPMC Health Plan.

The formation of UPMC Jameson had been two years in the making. Jameson's board, which disclosed the merger in September 2014, initially expected the state to approve it by March 2015.

The deal stalled when former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane's office rejected the merger out of concern that it could reduce competition in the region and drive up medical costs.

An arbitrator, former Chief Judge Donald Ziegler of the Western District of Pennsylvania, ruled in Jameson's favor, approving the merger after a January 2016 hearing.

The merger called for UPMC to invest $75 million into developments and services and $10 million into doctor recruitment.