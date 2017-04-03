Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Mylan hit with class-action lawsuit over EpiPen pricing
Wes Venteicher | Monday, April 3, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Three people accused drugmaker Mylan NV in a class-action lawsuit Monday of illegally inflating EpiPen prices, forcing people to overpay for the Cecil-based company's lifesaving anti-allergy device.

The suit, filed in a Washington state district court, targets a defense given by Mylan CEO Heather Bresch for raising EpiPen prices by 574 percent since 2007. Bresch has blamed middlemen and the “complicated world of pharmaceutical pricing” for the increases, saying the company's profit is only a fraction of the device's list price, which in 2016 was $608 for a two-pack of the injectors.

Monday's court filing alleges Mylan manipulated prices through pharmacy benefit managers — which negotiate between drugmakers and insurance companies — to grow its profits and edge out competitors that might have offered lower prices.

Three people who had to pay increasing prices for EpiPens filed the suit, alleging Mylan has committed fraud and violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The plaintiffs live in Washington, Colorado and Maryland and are represented by Seattle-based law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro.

“Mylan is no victim,” Steve Berman, the firm's managing partner, said in a news release. “Mylan has tried to pass the buck and excuse itself from any responsibility, attempting to wash its hands of the dubious scheme that has plagued allergy sufferers with unbearably high prices.”

A Mylan spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday.

While the suit names Mylan as a defendant, it describes practices that are commonly used to price drugs, said Walid Gellad, director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing at the University of Pittsburgh.

“I think it's a broad indictment of (drug) pricing in general,” Gellad said, adding that insulin prices have followed a similar pattern.

Pharmacy benefit managers such as ExpressScripts, CVS Health and OptumRx negotiate prices with drugmakers on behalf of health insurers, the suit states. The pharmacy benefit managers seek discounts, or rebates, that lower what insurers pay for drugs. The benefit managers' pay is based partly on the size of the rebates they are able to negotiate, according to the suit.

Bigger rebates should benefit customers by lowering premiums and drug prices. But drugmakers, aiming to offer a more appealing deal than their competitors to the middlemen, set high list prices and then increase the size of the rebates, according to the suit.

“Thus, while in a competitive world competition would drive drug manufacturers to lower their prices, because high list prices benefit both drug manufacturers and (pharmacy benefit managers), in the world of branded prescription drugs, the opposite occurs,” the suit states.

Mylan has 94 percent of the market for epinephrine-filled injectors, which deliver the drug through a needle prick, halting anaphylaxis, which can be deadly. The suit alleges Mylan's competitors didn't succeed in selling cheaper EpiPen alternatives because they didn't pay the rebates Mylan paid.

“If Mylan had been truly concerned about the patients who were victims of how it gamed the system, it could have refused to play the game, and competed based on the merits of its product,” the suit states. “Indeed, Mylan has regularly represented that it believes its auto-injector is superior to those of its competitors. But Mylan did not make that choice. Instead, it chose to participate in the scheme described in this complaint.”

Mylan sparked controversy when news of the price increases surfaced last summer. The company has started selling its own generic version of the EpiPen at half the price of the branded injector, and in October reached a $465 million settlement with the Department of Justice and other government agencies after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Mylan overcharged the agency for years for EpiPens.

Twenty states have filed lawsuits against generic drugmarkers, including Mylan, over prices.

Jack Hoadley, a research professor at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, acknowledged the value of Mylan's injector technology but said better market regulations could help keep the value of the EpiPen, along with other advances like it, in line with their prices.

“We want to encourage those kinds of advances, but we want to make sure the competitive edge they get for that advantage is appropriate,” he said.

The law firm representing the plaintiffs expects more people to join as the case moves forward. A spokeswoman said the attorneys aim to represent people from every state in the case.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.

