Health insurers warn customers of EpiPen recall

Highmark Inc. and UPMC Health Plan are sending letters to tens of thousands of people warning that Mylan is recalling some EpiPens with the potential to malfunction.

Highmark is sending letters to 15,000 to 18,000 patients who have filled prescriptions in the last year for the devices, which deliver epinephrine to halt severe allergic reactions that can be deadly. UPMC Health Plan is sending more than 10,000 letters.

Mylan announced last week that Meridian Medical Technologies, which manufactures the auto-injectors, was recalling some of the devices in the United States after two of the devices failed to activate when people outside the U.S. tried to use them, according to a company news release.

“We're instructing them on how to work with the process the manufacturer has set up,” said Ryan Cox, Highmark's director of clinical pharmacy services.

Mylan has posted directions on its website for identifying devices in the batch subject to the recall. Cox said few of the people Highmark is sending the letter to are likely affected, but that they should check. Those who are affected should go through the process of mailing their devices to Mylan in exchange for a voucher that they can use to get a new one. People who are affected should keep their devices until they get new ones, Cox said.

The potential defect in the recalled devices could make them difficult to use in an emergency, the release states.

A spokeswoman did not respond to requests for the number of devices that are part of the recall. The release says that extensive testing found no defective products but that the company issued the recall to be extra cautious.

The March 31 U.S. announcement followed a March 20 announcement that the company would recall injectors in Australia that came from a batch of about 80,000 of the devices. The release for that recall, which cites the same two device failures, said the products were made in St. Louis, Missouri.

The recall comes amid increasing controversy over Mylan's pricing of the EpiPen devices. The company raised prices for the device by 574 percent from 2007 to 2016, when a two-pack of the auto-injectors had a list price of $608.

The company has started selling its own generic version of the EpiPen at half the price of the branded injector. The recall does not affect the generic devices, according to a news release.

In October, Mylan reached a $465 million settlement with the Department of Justice and other government agencies after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Mylan overcharged the agency for years for EpiPens.

Three people who have paid increasing prices for EpiPens filed a class-action lawsuit Monday over the pricing, alleging Mylan's pricing strategies with third-party pharmacy benefit managers constitute fraud and violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO.

