Lawsuit in Butler school lead-tainted water case expands

Two former Butler Area School District administrators have been added to a federal lawsuit in connection with the lead water crisis that forced the closure of Summit Elementary School.

On Friday, plaintiff's lawyers added the district's maintenance director Glenn Terwilliger and assistant superintendent Mary Wolf as defendants. Former superintendent Dale Lumley was already a defendant in the original lawsuit filed in early February.

All three administrators resigned in February in the midst of the scandal.

The school district announced in a Jan. 20 letter to parents that students and staff at Summit Elementary School had been told not to drink the water from a well on the property because it was contaminated with lead. But the possible cover-up of the lead problems might date back to August.

The lawsuit against the school district contends that Lumley and administrators concealed information for months that Summit Elementary School's water supply contained dangerous amounts of lead. About 250 students attend the school.

Further testing found E. coli bacteria in the well that supplies the school, prompting the building to be closed indefinitely. Students at Summit are attending classes in the shuttered Broad Street School until the water issues are resolved.

Jennifer Tait sued the district and Lumley after her daughter, Jillian, who attended Summit, tested positive for lead exposure. The case filed by attorneys Brendan Lupetin and Douglas Olcott seeks class-action status, which would let families of other students exposed to lead in the water join the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and an order for the district to pay for future periodic lead testing for Summit students.

“By conspiring together each one of the defendant co-conspirators is jointly and severally liable for any and all harm resulting to the class members,” the attorneys wrote in the amended lawsuit.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Butler County District Attorney's office are investigating whether criminal charges against administrators are warranted.

Their lack of action created “a school full of poisonous drinking water,” the lawsuit contends.

