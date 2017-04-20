Pitt study: Some chronic health problems in HIV patients not caused by virus

Traces of HIV that linger in patients who have treated the virus don't cause the long-term chronic health problems associated with infection, University of Pittsburgh and Harvard Medical School researchers found.

The problems instead stem from damage the virus caused to patients' immune systems before they started treatment, according to a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

When a person becomes infected with HIV, the virus infiltrates their blood and damages their immune system. The latest antiretroviral drugs nearly eliminate the virus from patients' bloodstreams, but their immune systems remain inflamed, increasing risks of heart attack and stroke and causing other problems, said Dr. John Mellors, chief of Pitt's Division of Infectious Diseases and the study's senior author.

Researchers had thought the HIV that remains in the blood might cause the persistent inflammation, or that inflammation might preserve the virus, but the research shows that separate mechanisms are responsible for the inflammation and the virus's persistence in the blood, Mellors said.

“They're not causal of each other; in fact they don't appear to be related to each other,” he said.

The finding, while it diminishes hopes that eradicating the virus from the blood might get rid of the health problems from inflammation, does bolster hopes that targeting inflammation might improve health of HIV patients even if the virus can't be eliminated from their bodies, Mellors said.

Researchers studied blood taken from 108 HIV-positive patients before treatment, early in treatment and after their viral loads had dropped to levels that would be undetectable by standard commercial tests (researchers used more sensitive tests). The blood samples and patient records were taken from the ongoing, National Institutes of Health-funded AIDS Clinical Trials Group.

Treatment reduced viral levels the most in the first four years of treatment, according to the study, and the virus subsided more slowly later. Before treatment, HIV levels were associated with immune system activation and inflammation, but the association disappeared after treatment was fully underway.

Researchers found that the people who had high levels of immune activation before treatment – those who likely started treatment later – had higher levels of immune activation and inflammation later on. People with more of the virus before treatment also had more of the virus after treatment.

The study reinforces the importance of getting treated immediately after diagnosis, study authors said, and points the way toward future research.

“There's a lot of effort to try to cure HIV, but there has to be a lot of effort to get rid of the inflammation,” said Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the study's lead author.

Major studies are testing ways to reduce inflammation and to eliminate the virus. A large study called REPRIEVE is testing whether statins and other anti-inflammatory drugs could help HIV patients, Gandhi pointed out. A University of Pittsburgh study is looking at a way to undo “cloaking” mechanisms that help HIV hide in the bodies of people who have been treated.

The study examined blood samples, not tissue samples, which could show something different, Gandhi said. The researchers worked on the study for about two years, and are continuing research including collecting tissue samples.

“Twenty years ago, no one would have expected the meds would turn HIV into a lifelong disease, (instead of) a death sentence,” Gandhi said. “We want to push the needle further to get rid of HIV altogether.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.