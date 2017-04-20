Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Family of New Castle woman with deadly mold infection latest to sue UPMC, Paris
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
An employee loads laundry onto a conveyor belt at Paris Healthcare Linen Services in DuBois on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
UPMC Hospitals along Forbes Avenue in Oakland.
Submitted
Katherine Landman

Updated 8 minutes ago

UPMC and its linen supplier, Paris Companies, are facing another lawsuit in connection with the fatal mold crisis that prompted a federal investigation.

The newest plaintiffs are family members of Katherine Landman, 44, of New Castle, who died at home in hospice care on Oct. 11, 2015, after being treated at UPMC Shadyside. She was a leukemia patient and developed a fungal infection that invaded her sinus cavity, according to the lawsuit.

Two months before she died, doctors performed “endoscopic sinus surgery intended to carve out the fungus invading her sinus cavity,” the lawsuit stated.

Ultimately, doctors determined the infection was “not curable,” lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

Landman is the seventh person believed to have died after contracting a fungal infection inside a UPMC facility. Five were transplant patients; two were cancer patients.

She was married to Steven Landman and they had two children, Charles and Chelsea.

She worked at the Children's Advocacy Center in New Castle as a counselor and supervisor, according to an obituary. She was a member of the Lawrence County Homeless Coalition and enjoyed cooking, bird watching and being with her family, the obituary said.

The latest filing Thursday in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas marks the sixth lawsuit connected to mold deaths in immune-suppressed patients that surfaced in September 2015. Two lawsuits filed on behalf of transplant patients have been settled for $1.35 million apiece.

“Our hospitals are safe, and our ongoing monitoring and testing show no evidence of concerning mold infections,” said Allison Hydzik, a UPMC spokeswoman. “We and the nation's top health regulators have found no definitive cause of the previous infections, which are known to occur on occasion at hospitals in the U.S. UPMC has gone above and beyond any existing guidelines and CDC recommendations for assuring the safety of our patients in implementing strategies to prevent these infections and in reporting these infections when they are discovered.

Paris did not immediately respond.

Others hospitals named in lawsuits include UPMC Presbyterian and Montefiore.

The Landman lawsuit, filed by Pittsburgh attorneys Brendan Lupetin and Jerry Meyers, alleges medical malpractice, wrongful death, negligence and other civil charges.

Paris became a defendant in the pending lawsuits after an internal UPMC report that surfaced in January indicated heavy mold growth was found in linens delivered to UPMC Montefiore. Paris has denied any wrongdoing.

A source of the fungal infections has not been determined, although a previous Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report pointed to a ventilation system at UPMC Presbyterian in some of the cases.

UPMC also hired Andrew Streifel, a hospital environment, to investigate Paris Healthcare Linen Services, a subsidiary of Paris Companies in DuBois.

As part of the investigation, Streifel inspected a linen cart delivered by Paris to UPMC Montefiore on Feb. 2, 2016. Samples showed “heavy fungal growth” of rhizopus in the “wet sheets collected from the UPMC laundry carts,” he wrote. Rhizopus is a form of mold, the same type that infected Landman and other patients, according to the lawsuit.

“UPMC had a responsibility to ensure that clean textiles returned to the hospital were at all times properly covered and/or sealed in plastic until ready for use by its immune suppressed patients, so as to prevent or minimize microbial and fungal contamination during transport throughout its hospital facility,” Lupetin wrote in the lawsuit.

In a Jan. 27 interview with the Tribune-Review , Streifel said he believes tainted laundry was the source of fungal infections that killed transplant patients.

“The test was very conclusive for fungus,” he said at the time. “It was also conclusive that something was wrong with that laundry.”

The lawsuit also cites an email from Allegheny County Health Department Chief Epidemiologist LuAnn Brink dated June 21, 2016, in which she wrote, “It is looking more likely than ever, that the linen vendor is the more likely potential source of mucor as you can see by the reports.” Rhizopus is a part of the mold family mucorales.

The Tribune-Review filed a Right to Know request with Allegheny County to receive the same email but it was heavily redacted in a response.

Either way, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC have said the UPMC mold cases have not been tied to linen exposure. UPMC continues to do business with Paris.

A Tribune-Review story earlier this month pointed out that an unannounced state inspection of UPMC Shadyside hospital revealed improper storage of clean and soiled linens along with ventilation problems.

UPMC responded at the time, “when issues are found, we move quickly to make corrections, as we have in this case.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

