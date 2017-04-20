Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Pittsburgh hospital's disaster drill tests students' Hollywood makeup skills
Andrew Russell | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 12:48 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Allegheny General Hospital's annual disaster drill has gone Hollywood this year.

Volunteer “victims” had their makeup done by students from horror master Tom Savini's Special Make-Up Effects Program.

The drill, a requirement of the Joint Commission of the Department of Health, is intended to simulate a real life mass-casualty. Having students from Savini's program adds a valuable element of realism for Dr. Tom Stein, an assistant professor of emergency medicine and chairman of the hospital's disaster committee.

“To make a disaster drill effective, it's important that we make it as close to a real-life situation as possible,” Stein said. “We're happy to have the Tom Savini School students here to add real-life flavor to the drill.”

The drill also presents unique challenges to the makeup students.

Students are required to apply makeup to more people in less time than they're used to in the classroom.

In addition, the students are challenged to make their makeup as realistic as possible for the benefit of emergency workers.

“I personally enjoy going crazy and letting creativity go over the top,” said Mason Kuh, a special effects makeup student. “We get experience from day one with bruises and broken noses, but it is more difficult to make things look more legit.”

Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Allegheny General Hospital RN, Leslie Comfort-Matz wheels volunteer Alanda McGlynn, 18, of Brookline, though the AGH emergency room during the hospital's annual mass-casualty drill on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Merle Skeet, of Forest Hills, and recent graduate of Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program waits with a fake arm at Allegheny General Hospital during the hospital's annual mass-casualty drill where Skeet helped students create realistic makeup that allowed volunteers to look like victims of a mass casualty incident, on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Olga Kravchuk, MD at Allegheny General Hospital checks the vitals of volunteer, Meghan Coyne of Shaler, during the hospital's annual mass-casualty drill on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Richard Kaplan, MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Allegheny General Hospital directs staff during the hospital's annual mass-casualty drill on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Merle Skeet, of Forest Hills, and recent graduate of Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program applies makeup to a volunteer before Allegheny General Hospital's annual mass-casualty drill where Skeet helped students create realistic makeup that allowed volunteers to look like victims of a mass casualty incident, on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jenna fox, of Belle Vernon (left) and student at Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program makes up Allegheny General Hospital Lab Tech, Bernie Dailey, of Squirrel Hill before the hospital's annual mass-casualty drill where students created realistic makeup that allowed volunteers to look like victims of a mass casualty incident, on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Alan Murdock, MD, checks the chart of a volunteer of Allegheny General Hospital's annual mass-casualty drill on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Diane Johnson, of Wilkinsburg, and client service rep at Allegheny General Hospital waits to participate in the hospital's annual mass-casualty drill on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Allegheny General Hospital staff discuss a fake patient during the hospital's annual mass-casualty drill on the North Side, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The drill tests the preparedness of AGH's emergency staff.
