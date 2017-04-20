Pittsburgh hospital's disaster drill tests students' Hollywood makeup skills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny General Hospital's annual disaster drill has gone Hollywood this year.

Volunteer “victims” had their makeup done by students from horror master Tom Savini's Special Make-Up Effects Program.

The drill, a requirement of the Joint Commission of the Department of Health, is intended to simulate a real life mass-casualty. Having students from Savini's program adds a valuable element of realism for Dr. Tom Stein, an assistant professor of emergency medicine and chairman of the hospital's disaster committee.

“To make a disaster drill effective, it's important that we make it as close to a real-life situation as possible,” Stein said. “We're happy to have the Tom Savini School students here to add real-life flavor to the drill.”

The drill also presents unique challenges to the makeup students.

Students are required to apply makeup to more people in less time than they're used to in the classroom.

In addition, the students are challenged to make their makeup as realistic as possible for the benefit of emergency workers.

“I personally enjoy going crazy and letting creativity go over the top,” said Mason Kuh, a special effects makeup student. “We get experience from day one with bruises and broken noses, but it is more difficult to make things look more legit.”