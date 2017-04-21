Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
More than 3,000 expected at medical marijuana conference in Pittsburgh
Ben Schmitt | Friday, April 21, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kimberly Wilson, of Suffolk, VA, and representative for All About Solutions, is framed by a large fake Marijuana plant at the World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, downtown, Friday, April 21, 2017. Wilson was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2014 that triggered an autoimmune disease that left her wheelchair bound. After CBH tincture, Wilson was able to walk again.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dyllon Koach, 25, of Cranberry and representative of Glass Gone Wild, heats up glass while making a silver fumed pendant at the World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, downtown, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Exhibitioners put the finishing touches on their exhibition booths at the David A. Lawrence Convention Center, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in preparation for the World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo which opens Friday
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Exhibitors prepare to open the two-day World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Exhibitors prepare to open the two-day World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review

Exhibitors and vendors are setting up at the first-ever medical marijuana conference in Pittsburgh, where organizers expect more than 3,000 to attend Friday and Saturday.

Melanie Kotchey, chief operating officer of conference host Compassionate Certification Centers, said ticket sales exceeded expectations. The two-day World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo is at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown.

“Our goal is to unite physicians, patients and investors,” Kotchey said.

Kevin Provost, CEO of co-host Greenhouse Ventures, walked the floor Friday morning in a suit and tie. His company, which is based in Philadelphia, helps spur the growth of startups serving the evolving industry.

“Outsiders may view the cannabis industry as an amateur, even underground industry and that's not true at all,” he said. “You're going to see investors, physicians, lawyers, accountants, athletes and insurance people who are now trying to leverage their skill sets in this industry.

“It's exciting to see Pennsylvania positioning itself in the medical marijuana sphere.”

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law a year ago.

The state health department is regulating the program, which forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form. Medical marijuana in Pennsylvania will be available in pills, oils, tinctures or ointments.

The conference in Pittsburgh kicks off at noon Friday. Former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, a longtime marijuana advocate, will serve as keynote speaker.

“My personal goal is to elevate the legitimacy of cannabis as a medicine and the respect of medical professionals for cannabis users,” Williams told the Tribune-Review in January “As a former top athlete, no one disputes that I endured injuries and serious physical pain. Medical professionals are well aware of the treatment regimen utilized by the NFL — namely opioids.”

