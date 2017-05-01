Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Gene editing technology shrinks tumors in mice, showing promise for cancer treatment
Wes Venteicher | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

University of Pittsburgh cancer researchers shrunk tumors and extended the lives of mice using genome-editing technology that could make cancer treatment more effective and less unpleasant.

Researchers used CRISPR-Cas9, which enables editing of the genetic code in DNA, to target “breakpoints” where genes have fused with one another in a process associated with the initiation of many cancers, said Dr. Jian-Hua Luo, director of Pitt's High Throughput Genome Center and the lead author of a study on the technique. The journal Nature Biotechnology published the study Monday.

The breakpoints provide junctures in the genetic code where researchers can introduce a virus to kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed, Luo said.

His research team tested the technique in mice with transplanted human prostate and liver cancer cells, according to the study. Tumors shrunk up to 30 percent in mice who had received the treatment, and the treated mice lived through the eight-week study period without their cancer metastasizing. In mice who didn't receive the treatment, tumors grew and metastasized; all died before the study ended.

While conventional chemotherapy treatments target the proteins involved in cancer's growth, often causing collateral damage, the CRISPR-based method aims to shut off cancer's development earlier in the process, Luo said.

“We could treat cancer in a new way that would take out the cancer control center, effectively,” he said.

The technique could be applied to other forms of cancer that stem from gene fusion, he said. He said about 90 percent of cancers are associated with some type of fusion, although many are associated with multiple fusions and other gene mutations.

While the technique in the study only shrunk tumors, Luo said he thinks it has the potential to eliminate them. He said he hopes to begin testing in humans within five years.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.