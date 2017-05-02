Gift-bearing drug reps can influence a doctor's prescription

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Doctors prescribed fewer brand-name drugs when hospitals put barriers between the doctors and pharmaceutical companies, according to a new study co-authored by a Carnegie Mellon University researcher.

The study, published Tuesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, suggests visits from pharmaceutical company representatives to doctors offices are contributing to people spending more money on drugs, said CMU professor of economics and psychology George Loewenstein, who co-led the research team that published the study.

“Patients are not yet in a position to have any confidence that the drugs being prescribed to them – that the prices of drugs or even the quantity of drugs – are not influenced by the physician's financial interests as opposed to their health needs,” Loewenstein said.

After academic medical centers enacted policies to limit visits from the drug company representatives, doctors prescribed more generic drugs and drugs sold by companies that didn't send salespeople, according to the study. Generics are generally cheaper than brand-name drugs.

Pharmacy representatives, who Loewenstein said are often young and attractive, visit some doctors and their staff once a week or more, regularly bringing them meals and presenting information about new drugs. Sometimes they take them out to dinner.

“They are very popular people,” Loewenstein said.

Researchers analyzed prescribing by about 2,100 doctors at 19 academic medical centers – including UPMC – that enacted policies restricting visits from pharmaceutical salespeople from 2006 to 2012. They looked at eight common drug types, comparing prescriptions of drugs featured by the reps with generic and branded alternatives. For comparison, the study included doctors who worked in the same area as the doctors at the medical centers.

The medical center policies were associated with an overall decrease in the market share of the featured drugs of 1.67 percent. Drugs that weren't featured by the salespeople increased their market share by 0.84 percent during the same time.

While the study doesn't prove the visits are the cause of the change – unaccounted-for factors could have influenced prescribing during the study years – it presents new evidence of the influence the drug salespeople play and what academic medical centers can do to limit the influence.

“It's a very significant change,” Loewenstein said. “It's big materially, economically, and the policies weren't even all that radical.”

Industry group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America implemented voluntary limits on its corporate members in 2002 and updated them in 2009. The organization bans branded items such as pens and notepads but allows meals and educational gifts, according to the study.

A PhRMA spokeswoman said the visits are an important way for drugmakers to educate clinicians about the efficacy and safety of new drugs.

“This information may inform a physician's prescribing decisions as they weigh the best options for their patients,” the spokeswoman said.

Loewenstein said there are other ways for doctors to learn about new drugs.

“They shouldn't be learning about the drugs from the people who are producing them,” he said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.