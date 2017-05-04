Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Allegheny Health Network reports $3.8M loss in 1st quarter
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side

Updated 46 minutes ago

Allegheny Health Network lost less money than projected from operations in the three months that ended March 31, a result the network attributes to growing patient volumes and more efficient operations.

The seven-hospital system owned by Highmark Inc. reported a $3.8 million operating loss for the first quarter of calendar year 2017, according to financial documents posted Thursday to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department website.

The system had anticipated losing $14 million for the quarter, according to the filing. The projections were made in financial plans the health system filed with the state as a condition of receiving an investment from Highmark.

Net income for the quarter beat expectations, reaching $115,000 compared to a projected $16 million loss.

Total revenues for the quarter were about $748 million, slightly below the projection.

“These results are further evidence that the strategy we are implementing to strengthen AHN's operations, enhance its capabilities and drive greater utilization of our services is working,” AHN spokesman Dan Laurent said in a statement.

For the same period a year ago, AHN reported an operating loss of $17.8 million. The system lost a total of $39 million in 2016, about $10 million more than it had projected. The system reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the year.

In an updated plan filed in March, AHN estimated it would start to make money from operations in 2018, and estimated it would be in the black for net income in 2019, with an estimated income of $136 million.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.