Allegheny Health Network reports $3.8M loss in 1st quarter

Allegheny Health Network lost less money than projected from operations in the three months that ended March 31, a result the network attributes to growing patient volumes and more efficient operations.

The seven-hospital system owned by Highmark Inc. reported a $3.8 million operating loss for the first quarter of calendar year 2017, according to financial documents posted Thursday to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department website.

The system had anticipated losing $14 million for the quarter, according to the filing. The projections were made in financial plans the health system filed with the state as a condition of receiving an investment from Highmark.

Net income for the quarter beat expectations, reaching $115,000 compared to a projected $16 million loss.

Total revenues for the quarter were about $748 million, slightly below the projection.

“These results are further evidence that the strategy we are implementing to strengthen AHN's operations, enhance its capabilities and drive greater utilization of our services is working,” AHN spokesman Dan Laurent said in a statement.

For the same period a year ago, AHN reported an operating loss of $17.8 million. The system lost a total of $39 million in 2016, about $10 million more than it had projected. The system reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the year.

In an updated plan filed in March, AHN estimated it would start to make money from operations in 2018, and estimated it would be in the black for net income in 2019, with an estimated income of $136 million.

