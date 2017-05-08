With federal deadline pushed back, restaurants continue to plan calorie displays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eat'n Park believes in transparency when it comes to food calorie counts.

Still, the beloved Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain scrambled along with others to try and redesign its menus in time to comply with a May 5 federal deadline.

The Food and Drug Administration was requiring all chain restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and other food sellers to post calorie counts on their menus by that date.

“It was going to be a bit cumbersome,” said Kevin O'Connell, Eat'n Park's chief marketing officer.

Then, at nearly the eleventh hour, the FDA pushed the deadline back a year. The rule, which originally was proposed as part of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, is now scheduled to take effect on May 7, 2018.

With the ACA in possible jeopardy, many wonder whether the calorie mandate will ever come to fruition. Implementation of the rule has already been delayed several times.

“Given the current political landscape, I can see it just being kicked down the road again and again,” said Tom Hritz, clinical nutrition manager for Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. “At this point, such a change may have to come from some sort of grass roots campaign.”

Hritz supports the overall concept of the FDA proposal, but agrees that execution could be tricky.

“It seems to me that putting symbols on menus that indicate healthier choices could be just as or more effective than just putting numbers up here,” he said.

The labeling requirement faced pushback by some groups representing pizza parlor and convenience stores who called the requirements overboard.

Domino's Pizza, for example, argued that menu boards did not make sense because most of their orders are through delivery.

Supporters such as the National Restaurant Association responded to the FDA's delay with concern.

“This delay upends plans that have been in motion for years throughout the food industry,” Cicely Simpson, executive vice president of government affairs & policy, National Restaurant Association, said in a news release last week. “We will continue to strongly advocate on behalf of what is best for small businesses and American consumers.”

Eat N'Park is holding off on including extensive calorie counts on its printed menus.

However, the company provides calorie information to diners through its website and mobile app. The site includes calorie counts of every item and also has a calorie calculator that tallies nutritional information for each meal. That calculator has a feature allowing users to remove items, such as mayonnaise on a sandwich, to learn how they can cut extra calories.

O'Connell said the Eat'n Park menu already contains a section for healthy items, under 500 calories, such as baked lemon sole or rosemary chicken.

“I think that people are becoming more health-focused, and we want to provide people with the information they are looking for,” he said. “That's always been our focus.”

Later this month, the chain plans to supply a binder with calorie counts to each restaurant. Customers who don't use the Internet to view calorie counts will be able to request the binder.

Many of the country's restaurant chains already list calories on menus.

In Allegheny County, health department director Karen Hacker in 2015 launched the Live Well campaign to encourage healthy eating at restaurants.

Participants such as the Big Burrito chain, which operates MadMex, Casbah and other popular establishments, are recognized for eliminating cholesterol-raising trans fats and meeting other criteria from a list of options on the campaign's website.

Those options include listing calorie counts and nutrition facts, offering half-portions, offering healthy side dishes such as fruits and vegetables, offering brown rice and whole grain bread and providing locations to store bicycles at or near restaurants.

No matter what kinds of numbers or symbols are posted next to food choices, Hritz said behavioral changes are what constitute a healthy lifestyle.

“I don't think there's a one-size-fits-all fix,” he said. “Maintaining a better diet and keeping it up long-term is going to make a bigger difference than using a health check or qualitative symbol.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.