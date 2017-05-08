Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

With federal deadline pushed back, restaurants continue to plan calorie displays
Ben Schmitt | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
A federal deadline was extended, giving resturants more time to comply with a requirement to label calories on menus.

Updated 1 hour ago

Eat'n Park believes in transparency when it comes to food calorie counts.

Still, the beloved Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain scrambled along with others to try and redesign its menus in time to comply with a May 5 federal deadline.

The Food and Drug Administration was requiring all chain restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and other food sellers to post calorie counts on their menus by that date.

“It was going to be a bit cumbersome,” said Kevin O'Connell, Eat'n Park's chief marketing officer.

Then, at nearly the eleventh hour, the FDA pushed the deadline back a year. The rule, which originally was proposed as part of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, is now scheduled to take effect on May 7, 2018.

With the ACA in possible jeopardy, many wonder whether the calorie mandate will ever come to fruition. Implementation of the rule has already been delayed several times.

“Given the current political landscape, I can see it just being kicked down the road again and again,” said Tom Hritz, clinical nutrition manager for Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. “At this point, such a change may have to come from some sort of grass roots campaign.”

Hritz supports the overall concept of the FDA proposal, but agrees that execution could be tricky.

“It seems to me that putting symbols on menus that indicate healthier choices could be just as or more effective than just putting numbers up here,” he said.

The labeling requirement faced pushback by some groups representing pizza parlor and convenience stores who called the requirements overboard.

Domino's Pizza, for example, argued that menu boards did not make sense because most of their orders are through delivery.

Supporters such as the National Restaurant Association responded to the FDA's delay with concern.

“This delay upends plans that have been in motion for years throughout the food industry,” Cicely Simpson, executive vice president of government affairs & policy, National Restaurant Association, said in a news release last week. “We will continue to strongly advocate on behalf of what is best for small businesses and American consumers.”

Eat N'Park is holding off on including extensive calorie counts on its printed menus.

However, the company provides calorie information to diners through its website and mobile app. The site includes calorie counts of every item and also has a calorie calculator that tallies nutritional information for each meal. That calculator has a feature allowing users to remove items, such as mayonnaise on a sandwich, to learn how they can cut extra calories.

O'Connell said the Eat'n Park menu already contains a section for healthy items, under 500 calories, such as baked lemon sole or rosemary chicken.

“I think that people are becoming more health-focused, and we want to provide people with the information they are looking for,” he said. “That's always been our focus.”

Later this month, the chain plans to supply a binder with calorie counts to each restaurant. Customers who don't use the Internet to view calorie counts will be able to request the binder.

Many of the country's restaurant chains already list calories on menus.

In Allegheny County, health department director Karen Hacker in 2015 launched the Live Well campaign to encourage healthy eating at restaurants.

Participants such as the Big Burrito chain, which operates MadMex, Casbah and other popular establishments, are recognized for eliminating cholesterol-raising trans fats and meeting other criteria from a list of options on the campaign's website.

Those options include listing calorie counts and nutrition facts, offering half-portions, offering healthy side dishes such as fruits and vegetables, offering brown rice and whole grain bread and providing locations to store bicycles at or near restaurants.

No matter what kinds of numbers or symbols are posted next to food choices, Hritz said behavioral changes are what constitute a healthy lifestyle.

“I don't think there's a one-size-fits-all fix,” he said. “Maintaining a better diet and keeping it up long-term is going to make a bigger difference than using a health check or qualitative symbol.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.