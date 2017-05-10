Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Highmark, Geisinger to build medical campus in central Pennsylvania
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The Highmark sign atop Fifth Avenue Place in downtown Pittsburgh.

Highmark Inc. and Geisinger Health System are pursuing a joint venture in north central Pennsylvania, the two organizations announced Wednesday.

The venture will focus on Lycoming, Clinton, Tioga and Sullivan counties, and will include building a new medical campus at a yet-to-be-determined location in the Montoursville area, executives told reporters in a conference call.

Few other details were available. The organizations have signed a letter of intent and are working out details of the venture, said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Health Plan, and Lynn Miller, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, clinical enterprise, for Geisinger.

The executives said the venture would be “clinician-led,” and would focus on saving money through closer collaboration between the insurer and the clinics and hospitals where patients are treated. Miller said the partnership would be the first of its kind for Geisinger.

“There is waste, just like in any business, in health care. We need to work together to get that out,” Miller said.

The announcement comes two months after UPMC, Highmark's rival in Western Pennsylvania, said it was pursuing an affiliation with Harrisburg-based PinnacleHealth, a four-campus hospital system with patients in five nearby counties.

Rice-Johnson said Highmark aims to find creative ways to offer its customers higher-value care than its competitors using models other than the traditional fee-for-service approach of most hospitals.

Miller said the venture is “just an expansion of care in a market that has been extremely important to us for a number of years.”

She said the venture with Highmark doesn't preclude Geisinger Health Plan from keeping UPMC hospitals in its networks.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

